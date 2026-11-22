The Houston Rockets have had many injuries so far this season in both their frontcourt and backcourt. Houston has recalled guard Bruce Thornton from their NBA G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley, per the RGV Vipers X account. As of right now, no one in their backcourt is injured, and they are all expected to play. This call-up may be to give him some experience in practice with them, or maybe even to get in the game and get some playing time.

Why Rockets Brought Bruce Thornton Back to the NBA

Getty MACAU, CHINA – OCTOBER 11: Bruce Thornton #2 of Houston Rockets shoots during the NBA China Games 2026 between the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets at The Venetian Arena on the Cotai Strip on October 11, 2026 in Macau, China. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)

The Rockets brought Thornton back to the NBA because the Vipers don’t play again until Saturday. This gives him a chance to train with the NBA guys and maybe see some minutes. If Houston is blowing out any of their opponents this week or an injury occurs, Thornton could find himself getting valuable minutes. This is big for a rookie like him.

In college, Thornton was a ball-dominant guard who could score from all over. He could attack the paint, shoot mid-range shots, and knock down threes. His play could be important this week to provide another scorer for this team. This week will be important for Thornton to prove that he belongs in the NBA, and this is a chance for him to show it.

What This Move Could Mean For Houston’s Guard Rotation

Getty MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 16: Bruce Thornton #2 of the Houston Rockets in action against the Miami Heat during the second half at Kaseya Center on November 16, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The rotation of the Rockets most likely won’t see any changes barring any injuries. If games are close, Thornton may not see much time and will most likely watch from the bench. All the guards that Houston has are already established and have made a name for themselves; Thornton is still trying to get there. It’s better to have him with the NBA team training while the affiliate won’t have a game until Saturday.

This call-up doesn’t mean anything big for the time being. It may just be to get him some experience while the Vipers don’t have a game. This is a move that will help Thornton in the long run. He is a player who’s better to have on the bench just in case, because this Houston team has dealt with a lot of injuries so far. Thornton will have a chance to improve his game this week.