Houston Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. Makes Statement With 30-Point Game

The Houston Rockets opened the season with a 128-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Jabari Smith Jr. impressed with his play, scoring 30 points. Smith was an efficient 11-of-17 and made 4 three-pointers as well. If he could consistently provide scoring for the Rockets, this would elevate their team to a whole different level.

Houston Rockets Forward Scores from Everywhere

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 21: Jabari Smith Jr. #10 of the Houston Rockets shoot a jump shot during the fourth quarter of the game against Max Christie #0 of the Dallas Mavericks at Toyota Center on October 21, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Smith showcased his ability to be a three-level scorer. He was making threes and mid-range shots while also attacking the paint. His ability to shoot threes opened up his ability to attack the paint. He was taking what the defense was giving him and not forcing any bad shots.

In the first quarter, his first shot was a three that went in; after that, his next basket was a layup, followed by a dunk to start the 2nd quarter. Having to worry about both the drive and the three, allowed him then to be able to get good mid-range looks. If he is scoring from all over the floor like this, the Rockets become a very scary team.

The Rockets are Much Scarier with Smith Playing Well

Getty MACAU, CHINA – OCTOBER 09: Jabari Smith Jr. #10 of Houston Rockets shoots during NBA China Games 2026 between Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks at The Venetian Arena on the Cotai Strip on October 09, 2026 in Macau, China. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)

Smith’s 30 points complemented Kevin Durant’s 30 points and Alperen Sengun’s 20 points and 10 rebounds nicely. Smith has the ability to provide Houston with the consistent shooting that they have needed. If he is making shots it then makes it harder on the defense to send multiple defenders at Sengun and Durant.

Smith is skilled enough and talented enough to be the third scoring option on this team. If he can be a reliable threat that teams have to worry about, this team will be dangerous. His scoring changes how defenses are able to guard the Rockets and it gives Houston another game plan.

Can Smith Sustain This Production

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 31: Jabari Smith Jr. #10 of the Houston Rockets shoots against Moussa Cisse #30 of the Dallas Mavericks in the second half at Toyota Center on January 31, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Obviously no one is expecting Smith to get 30 points every game. The question is whether or not he can become a 15-20 point per game scorer. He has the skill set and the talent to be able to score. He’s big, tall, and can get his shot up over almost anyone.

He’s a three-level scorer but has been too inconsistent in the past. This year more than ever, Houston is going to need him to be consistent. Especially playing with a point guard like Fred VanVleet who is always going to find him and get him the ball. It’s up to Smith to be the consistent third scorer that the Rockets need.

Smith’s development could be one of Houston’s biggest storylines this year. He has always shown signs of how good he is but could never constantly put up good numbers. This season, the biggest test for him is going to be consistency. If he becomes the reliable third scorer that everyone knows he is capable of, the Rockets become a serious contender.