Rockets Announced Reed Sheppard Injury Designation vs. Spurs

Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard was initially listed as questionable for Friday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. Sheppard picked up a knee injury in Wednesday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Heading into Friday’s matchup, Sheppard appears to be leaning toward sitting out of Houston’s game against the Spurs.

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said Reed Sheppard is “unlikely to play tonight after bumping his knee” in the win over Dallas. It will be the first game Sheppard has missed since the 2024-25 season. The 22-year-old appeared in all 82 games for the Rockets last season.