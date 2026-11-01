Rockets Get Timely Boost as Star Returns Against Thunder

The Alperen Sengun return gave the Houston Rockets a welcome lift Saturday night, and the result was an emphatic 119-98 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sengun finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and nine assists after missing the previous two games with lower back soreness. His return helped Houston respond to its first defeat of the season and improve to 6-1.

Alperen Sengun Return Gives Houston Its Playmaking Hub

Sengun played 33 minutes and came within one assist and one rebound of a triple-double in his first game back. Although his shooting was not especially efficient, going 6-of-17 from the field, he provided the passing and presence Houston missed during his absence against Milwaukee and Dallas.

His return helped restore the Rockets’ preferred offensive structure. Sengun is more than a traditional center, serving as a facilitator who can create opportunities for teammates from the post and around the perimeter. Houston finished with 29 assists and knocked down 18 of 41 attempts from three-point range, showing how much the offense can benefit when its starting center is available to connect the pieces.

Jabari Smith Jr. and Marcus Smart Deliver Big Nights

Sengun was not the only reason Houston came away with such a convincing win. Jabari Smith Jr. led the way with 30 points and nine rebounds, shooting 10-of-18 from the field and 6-of-12 from beyond the arc. His scoring gave the Rockets another reliable option and punished Oklahoma City whenever the defense focused elsewhere.

Marcus Smart also made the most of his opportunity in the starting lineup, finishing with 24 points and seven three-pointers on 10 attempts. He started in place of Fred VanVleet, who was sidelined for right knee injury management. Kevin Durant added 14 points, giving Houston several contributors as the team found its rhythm.

Rockets Take Advantage of Short-Handed Thunder

Oklahoma City entered the game dealing with significant injury problems. The Thunder were without Chet Holmgren, who is expected to miss at least two months with a right knee injury, along with Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander still scored 26 points, but the defending champions struggled to keep pace with Houston’s offense.

The Rockets established control early, using an 18-4 run in the second quarter to build a 55-34 advantage. Oklahoma City trimmed the deficit before halftime, but Houston opened the third quarter with another push and maintained a comfortable lead the rest of the way.

Sengun’s Return Comes at the Right Time

Houston’s victory was an important response after its first loss of the season, but Sengun’s return may be the most encouraging development for the team. The Rockets had to manage without one of their most important offensive players for two games, and having him back gives the lineup more balance and another dependable playmaker.

One game does not guarantee that Sengun’s back issue is behind him, and Houston will want to monitor his condition as the schedule continues. Still, his near triple-double, combined with the scoring from Smith and Smart, showed how dangerous the Rockets can be when their key pieces are available.