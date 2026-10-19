Rockets Injury Update: What Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams’ Status Means for Houston

The latest Injury update is that guard Fred VanVleet and center Steven Adams will not have minute restrictions. When Ime Udoka was asked about them, he said, “No restrictions.” This is big for the Houston Rockets because they needed a point guard last season and were missing Adams rebounding expertise. Both of them play a big part in where Houston wants to go.

VanVleet brings the Rockets a ball handler and playmaker, which is what Houston was missing last season. When they got into the playoffs, everyone saw how much they needed a point guard to control things. VanVleet also brings good three-point shooting, as he has shot 37.1% from three for his career. He is also a very good perimeter defender.

Adams will give them rebounding, hard screens, and the toughness and physicality that they need. He ranks second all time with 10.18 offensive rebounds per 100 possessions in his 2024-25 season. This is big since in the playoffs, the Rockets struggled to rebound the ball. Adams will also set good, hard screens that opposing teams struggle to get around, which will free the other players.

How Houston’s Rotation Improves

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 15: Fred Vanvleet #5 of the Houston Rockets shoots a three pointer during the third quarter of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center on October 15, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

VanVleet being in the lineup takes pressure off of the other guards. They no longer have to worry about being the primary ball handler and creating for others. The other guards will now have less responsibility and more opportunities to maximize what they do best. On October 9th against the Mavericks, VanVleet played 24 minutes, Amen Thompson played about 24 minutes, and Reed Sheppard played 18 minutes, showing how successful they could be.

The bigs from Houston benefit from playing with Adams because now they have someone who does the dirty work. Sengun won’t have to play heavy minutes and can take breaks. Adams is a reliable rebounder and screener who makes the game easier for everyone, not just other bigs. Adams is going to create many second-chance opportunities with his offensive rebounding.

Houston’s Deep Team

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 22: Steven Adams #12 of the Houston Rockets poses during media day at Hilton Americas-Houston on September 22, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Houston will have a deep team this season with many different lineups they can use. They have several players at every position that can come in and give valuable minutes. Kevin Durant won’t have to play large minutes and will get the rest he needs. A fully healthy Rockets team is a really deep team that can play as many as 10 players in a game. They now have the two players they needed badly last season, especially when they got into the playoffs.

VanVleet will be the primary ball handler they need. He’s going to find his teammates in the spots they need the ball. Adams will get in the game and cause rebounding problems for other teams. He’ll set hard screens and get players open. Look for these two players to be a key factor in Houston’s season right away.