Pacers Announce New Uniforms, Court to Honor ABA Days

The Indiana Pacers are one of four teams that joined the NBA during the merger. Other than the Pacers, the Spurs, Nuggets, and Nets joined from the ABA. Only Indiana and Brooklyn have yet to win titles since making the switch.

When Indiana was in the ABA, they were one of the most successful teams in the ABA. They won several championships in that league. The organization has tried to keep roots to that time in franchise history. Now, they have announced new uniforms and a new court to honor that history.

Pacers Introduce New Uniforms and a New Court to Honor the ABA

In several games this season, Indiana will be wearing retro uniforms that honor the ones they wore while they were in the ABA.

These uniforms are very similar to the ones they were wearing when Bobby “Slick” Leonard was coaching the franchise. He was a legendary coach for Indiana, winning three titles in the ABA. He is the most famous coach that the Pacers have had in franchise history.

The new court that Indiana will have with these uniforms also will honor Leonard. Indiana has decided to have plaid lanes to honor the jacket that Leonard liked to wear on the sidelines. It will also have the silhouette of the ABA trophy, which symbolizes the titles they won in the league.

The Pacers announced that they will be wearing these uniforms 15 times throughout the season. Eight of them will be at home, which means the court will be changed for those eight games, as well. This is a good way for Indiana to honor their past while being ready for the future.

Indiana has a lot to be excited about this season. Other than these uniforms, the return of Tyrese Haliburton is the most anticipated thing for fans this season. He hasn’t played a meaningful game in almost 16 months, and having him leading the team will be key this year.

Indiana is Looking to Add an NBA Trophy to Their Collection of ABA Trophies

The Pacers still has never won an NBA title. They have not come closer than they were in 2025. They were two quarters away from winning the title despite Haliburton tearing his Achilles. With him back, they feel that they can contend for a title once more.

Most of the key contributors from that NBA Finals team are back. The starting lineup only has one new face, and that is center Ivica Zubac. The bench still has depth, as well. Avoiding the injuries that plagued them last season will be the key to them contending in the East.

Last season, Indiana had one of the worst offenses in the NBA without Haliburton in the lineup. With him back, the team is focused on getting to the top of the Eastern Conference again.