The Indiana Pacers continue to navigate the season without Tyrese Haliburton, who has been out since late October due to a strained left hamstring.

The Pacers are set to visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday for their second meeting of the season. They enter tonight’s matchup on a three-game losing streak, though they beat the Knicks on November 13 even without Haliburton.

However, the Knicks are playing better basketball since their last meeting. They have won four in a row and have won eight of their last 10 games.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report vs. New York Knicks

The Indiana Pacers have five players on their injury report for their game against the New York Knicks. Four players have already been ruled out, while one player, Pascal Siakam, is listed as questionable.

Siakam is dealing with left hip soreness and tightness. He will be re-evaluated before tip-off, which is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST. He could be downgraded to out or upgraded to available.

If Siakam can’t play for the first time since early November, Obi Toppin will likely get the starting nod. Jarace Walker and Larry Nance Jr. should also receive more minutes.

Tyrese Haliburton remains sidelined as he recovers from a left hamstring strain. The Pacers are being cautious with their superstar guard, who missed all of last season due to a torn right Achilles tendon.

Johnny Furphy and Ben Sheppard are still in the rehab process following their right knee and left knee surgeries, respectively.

T.J. McConnell is also out due to a sore left hamstring. McConnell has only played seven games this season because of a right hamstring strain suffered in training camp.

Latest on Tyrese Haliburton

When Tyrese Haliburton suffered a left hamstring strain in late October, the Indiana Pacers gave him a two-week return timeline.

However, Haliburton wasn’t cleared earlier this month as his absence was extended. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle even told reporters less than two weeks ago that the All-Star guard is considered week-to-week.

In a post on Instagram recently, Haliburton revealed that he’s targeting early December for his return to the court.

“I’m healing well, though,” Haliburton said. “You know, the goal for me is to be back before the start of December.”

The Pacers are 5-11 this season. They need a healthy Haliburton if they want a shot at contending for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.