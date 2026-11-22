Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has revealed the return date he was hoping to meet while recovering from his latest injury, but his goal now appears unlikely following a more recent medical update.

In a video published Saturday, November 21, by his production company, Zero Doubt Creative, Haliburton discussed his recovery from a left hamstring strain that has sidelined him since October 26.

“I’m healing well, though,” Haliburton said. “You know, the goal for me is to be back before the start of December.”

However, the footage appears to have been recorded earlier in November. On November 20, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Haliburton would miss at least another two weeks, pushing his anticipated return into December.

Beyond the timeline, the video offered a candid look at how difficult another extended absence has been for the 26-year-old guard.

Tyrese Haliburton Opens Up About Mental Toll of Latest Injury

The video, titled “Notes from Zero. Episode 01,” showed Haliburton getting dressed and discussing life away from basketball.

At one point, the Pacers guard described the frustration of watching his teammates play without him.

“I really do love basketball and I love playing,” Haliburton said. “I love the NBA. I love getting to the gym early. I love the banter with your teammates. I love all that stuff.”

He explained that losing those experiences has affected him beyond the physical injury itself.

“It’s like it just messes with me mentally,” Haliburton said. “I just want to be healthy.”

The comments carry additional weight given Haliburton’s recent injury history.

After tearing his right Achilles tendon during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Haliburton missed the entire 2025-26 season.

He finally returned for the beginning of the 2026-27 campaign, appearing in four games before suffering another setback.

Those four appearances were encouraging. Haliburton averaged 21.8 points and 9.5 assists while shooting better than 51% from the field, helping Indiana to a 2-2 record.

Haliburton specifically referenced those games in the video, describing how much he enjoyed competing again, regardless of the results.

“I loved every part of it,” he said. “Just being back on the floor and, you know, going through the trials and tribulations of the season and be out there with your brothers. There’s really nothing like it.”

When Will Tyrese Haliburton Return From His Hamstring Injury?

Although Haliburton expressed hope for a return before December, that target predates the latest reporting on his recovery.

On November 20, Charania reported that the Pacers expected Haliburton to miss at least two more weeks because of his left hamstring strain.

“These hamstrings are tricky and the Pacers are not going to be rushing him back,” Charania explained on ESPN’s “NBA Today,” citing the guard’s history of injuries to the same hamstring.

The new report follows comments from Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, who said November 17 that there was no definite timeline for Haliburton’s return.

Those developments suggest the early December portion of Haliburton’s original target is no longer realistic, with the team prioritizing a full recovery rather than accelerating his return.

The situation has been particularly difficult for Indiana, which entered the season expecting its franchise guard to help restore the team’s place among the Eastern Conference contenders.

Instead, the Pacers have struggled to find consistency without their primary playmaker.

Haliburton’s health will also influence how Indiana evaluates its roster ahead of February’s NBA trade deadline. Charania reported that the Pacers want to see how their team functions with Haliburton back before making important personnel decisions.

For now, there is no official return date.

And while the timeline Haliburton discussed in the newly released video appears to have shifted, his message about returning to the court was unmistakable.

“I just want to play basketball,” Haliburton said.