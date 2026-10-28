Pacers Receive Devastating Tyrese Haliburton News Amid NBA Injury Surge

Haliburton is excelling in his return from a brutal injury. The Iowa State product is posting averages of 21.8 PPG and 9.5 APG on well above average scoring efficiency figures.

This loss isn’t only consequential for the 6’5″ guard, it’s also inevitably going to impact the Pacers’ continuity. While the timeline is still unclear for when a return will happen, there’s very few scenarios in which this will benefit Indiana.

Indiana Still Figures to Contend in Eastern Conference

Despite the skepticism surrounding the current team, Haliburton still very much believes that the Pacers are legitimate title contenders.

There are legitimate grievances that fans can point to in criticizing the current roster. This includes trading a top-five pick for Zubac, as well as seemingly refusing to place value in Jarace Walker’s development.

Independent of these decisions is still a quality team that has an opportunity to do something special. Combo guard Andrew Nembhard has seen an uptick in efficiency through three games this season. Pascal Siakam is playing at as high of a level as ever during his NBA career in his third full season with the Pacers.

Toppin is currently experiencing the best scoring season of his career – both in volume and efficiency. Aaron Nesmith seems to be back to the same level of impact player prior to Haliburton’s injury. To add onto a quality roster, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Ben Sheppard are quality bench pieces.

All of this ties together with one of the best coaches in the NBA in Rick Carlisle leading the team. Carlisle is still one of the brightest offensive minds in the league, and continues to find creative ways to maximize offenses that he coaches.

Time will tell what comes of this Indiana team, especially in a more competitive East. However, this team seems to have a high enough ceiling to return to the NBA Finals just two years after last appearing.

The Pacers are returning to action tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers.