Pacers Receive Devastating Tyrese Haliburton News Amid NBA Injury Surge

The Indiana Pacers have new life as the 2026-27 season is getting into full swing.
A major piece of the equation in returning to relevancy? Bringing point guard Tyrese Haliburton back into action.
Haliburton, 26, is now back from an achilles tear that kept him out of the entire 2025-26 season. The star guard was active over the first four games of the season, but he now encounters a new issue.
Read more about the unfortunate circumstances arising for the Pacers below.
Pacers Will Be Without Haliburton For Period Of Time
Shams Charania of ESPN was the first to report that Haliburton will miss time due to a hamstring strain.
Indiana Still Figures to Contend in Eastern Conference
Despite the skepticism surrounding the current team, Haliburton still very much believes that the Pacers are legitimate title contenders.
There are legitimate grievances that fans can point to in criticizing the current roster. This includes trading a top-five pick for Zubac, as well as seemingly refusing to place value in Jarace Walker’s development.
Independent of these decisions is still a quality team that has an opportunity to do something special. Combo guard Andrew Nembhard has seen an uptick in efficiency through three games this season. Pascal Siakam is playing at as high of a level as ever during his NBA career in his third full season with the Pacers.
Toppin is currently experiencing the best scoring season of his career – both in volume and efficiency. Aaron Nesmith seems to be back to the same level of impact player prior to Haliburton’s injury. To add onto a quality roster, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Ben Sheppard are quality bench pieces.
All of this ties together with one of the best coaches in the NBA in Rick Carlisle leading the team. Carlisle is still one of the brightest offensive minds in the league, and continues to find creative ways to maximize offenses that he coaches.
Time will tell what comes of this Indiana team, especially in a more competitive East. However, this team seems to have a high enough ceiling to return to the NBA Finals just two years after last appearing.
The Pacers are returning to action tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Pacers Receive Devastating Tyrese Haliburton News Amid NBA Injury Surge