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Pacers Receive Devastating Tyrese Haliburton News Amid NBA Injury Surge

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Indiana Pacers PG Tyrese Haliburton
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 16: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 16, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Indiana Pacers have new life as the 2026-27 season is getting into full swing.

A major piece of the equation in returning to relevancy? Bringing point guard Tyrese Haliburton back into action.

Haliburton, 26, is now back from an achilles tear that kept him out of the entire 2025-26 season. The star guard was active over the first four games of the season, but he now encounters a new issue.

Read more about the unfortunate circumstances arising for the Pacers below.

Pacers Will Be Without Haliburton For Period Of Time

Indiana Pacers G Tyrese Haliburton
GettyWill Indiana be able to withstand Haliburton’s absence?

Shams Charania of ESPN was the first to report that Haliburton will miss time due to a hamstring strain.

“Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has sustained a left hamstring strain and will miss time, sources tell ESPN. Pacers doctors and Haliburton are now gathering a clear timeline.”
Haliburton is excelling in his return from a brutal injury. The Iowa State product is posting averages of 21.8 PPG and 9.5 APG on well above average scoring efficiency figures.
This doesn’t account for the team-wide impact he is having either. Andrew Nembhard and Obi Toppin are enjoying more efficient seasons in large part due to Haliburton. In the same vein, it seems as if center Ivica Zubac fits very nicely with Haliburton.
This loss isn’t only consequential for the 6’5″ guard, it’s also inevitably going to impact the Pacers’ continuity. While the timeline is still unclear for when a return will happen, there’s very few scenarios in which this will benefit Indiana.

Indiana Still Figures to Contend in Eastern Conference

Despite the skepticism surrounding the current team, Haliburton still very much believes that the Pacers are legitimate title contenders.

There are legitimate grievances that fans can point to in criticizing the current roster. This includes trading a top-five pick for Zubac, as well as seemingly refusing to place value in Jarace Walker’s development.

Independent of these decisions is still a quality team that has an opportunity to do something special. Combo guard Andrew Nembhard has seen an uptick in efficiency through three games this season. Pascal Siakam is playing at as high of a level as ever during his NBA career in his third full season with the Pacers.

Toppin is currently experiencing the best scoring season of his career – both in volume and efficiency. Aaron Nesmith seems to be back to the same level of impact player prior to Haliburton’s injury. To add onto a quality roster, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Ben Sheppard are quality bench pieces.

All of this ties together with one of the best coaches in the NBA in Rick Carlisle leading the team. Carlisle is still one of the brightest offensive minds in the league, and continues to find creative ways to maximize offenses that he coaches.

Time will tell what comes of this Indiana team, especially in a more competitive East. However, this team seems to have a high enough ceiling to return to the NBA Finals just two years after last appearing.

The Pacers are returning to action tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kevin Hicks Kevin is a 2024 graduate of Arizona State University. He has over three years of experience in media, having crafted his passion for multiple sports with a polished, distinct storytelling style. More about Kevin Hicks

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Pacers Receive Devastating Tyrese Haliburton News Amid NBA Injury Surge

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