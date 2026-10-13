Pacers Projected to Miss the Playoffs For One Surprising Reason

The Indiana Pacers are expecting to be right back near the top of the Eastern Conference. With Tyrese Haliburton back healthy, everyone within the organization believes he can elevate the team to contender status. He will finally return from his torn Achilles.

To help Haliburton out, the Pacers traded two first-round picks, Bennedict Mathurin, and Isaiah Jackson for Ivica Zubac. Zubac gives them a legitimate starting center. However, one analyst believes that Indiana will miss the playoffs and struggle to qualify for the play-in.

Pacers Projected to Miss the Playoffs Because of Questions Around Haliburton

John Hollinger of The Athletic doesn’t believe Indiana will make the playoffs. He has them finishing 10th in the East. He believes questions about how Haliburton will return and a lack of financial flexibility will contribute to a poor regular-season showing.

“Tyrese Haliburton’s recovery from a torn Achilles towers over every other consideration, but even besides that, the Pacers are in a fascinating position. At a time when everyone else talks about cap flexibility, Indiana is pointed the opposite way: I’m not sure any other team is this committed to its core players. The Pacers’ top nine players are all signed through 2028; Aaron Nesmith’s two-year, $40 million contract extension doesn’t even begin until a year from now,” Hollinger writes.

Even with all of the money they have committed to its current core, the Pacers still have plenty of first-round picks they can move. Jarace Walker looms as a trade piece they can use if they decide they need an upgrade, even if he is their second-best passer.

Kevin Pritchard decided to go all-in with this core once again now that Haliburton is fully healthy. He believes that Haliburton’s return to the offense will allow them to recapture the magic they had during the 2025 playoff run. Haliburton did look good physically in his first game back.

Indiana Goes as Far as Tyrese Haliburton Takes It

This season will be defined by how far Haliburton is able to take them. When he is on the court, the Pacers have one of the best offenses in the league. Without him last season, they had the third-worst offense in the NBA. It was a massive drop-off with him on the sidelines.

Haliburton not only gives them shot-making, but he is one of the best passers in the league. In the last two healthy regular seasons he’s had, Haliburton has ranked third and first in the NBA in assists. His ability to get his teammates involved is what was most missed a year ago.

The Pacers are hoping the additions they have made around Haliburton make them great. Zubac will give them an element of rebounding and outlet passing they’ve never had. His screening in the pick-and-roll will be an added dynamic to the offense, as well. Haliburton will figure out how to make those elements work with his game.