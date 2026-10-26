Kings’ Rookie Darius Acuff Makes NBA History

Darius Acuff has made NBA history in his first three career games. No player has attempted more than his 73 shots over that span, according to @BradeauxNBA.

The seventh overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft attempted 23 shots Sunday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, 26 on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers and 24 in the Sacramento Kings‘ season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers last Wednesday.

He’s also the first player to attempt at least 20 shots in each of his first three career games. The previous mark belonged to Kevin Durant, who attempted 64 shots through his first three career games with the Seattle SuperSonics. Durant took 22, 19 and 23 shots in those games.

“Tracking data for this began in 1975-76. For reference, the last player to lead this category was Kevin Durant. He took 64 shots in the first 3 games of his career,” via @BradeauxNBA.

Acuff’s Struggles to Begin the Season

There is one notable difference between Durant’s start and Acuff’s, however.

In Durant’s first three games, he shot 7 for 22 (31.8%), 11 for 23 (47.8%) and 10 for 19 (52.6%), scoring 18, 27 and 24 points, respectively, according to Basketball Reference.

Acuff’s rough start has been well documented. The rookie point guard has yet to shoot 40% from the field in a game, going 5-for-24 (20.8%), 10-for-26 (38.5%) and 9-for-23 (39.1%), in his first three contests. He scored 12, 33 and 22 points, respectively, according to Basketball Reference.

He’s also struggled mightily from 3-point range, making just four of 27 attempts (14.8%) through three games.

The Kings’ Woes

To make matters worse, the Kings have lost all three games so far to start the 2026-27 season.

They fell 121-96 to the Clippers on the road in their season opener, lost 128-120 to the Trail Blazers in their home opener and lost 123-112 to the Grizzlies at home Sunday night.

After Sacramento’s season-opening loss, it appeared Acuff had drawn the ire of at least one veteran in the locker room. Damontas Sobonis seemingly called out the rookie for taking quick, ill-advised shots after attempting just five shots himself in the game.

“Move the ball. Get me the ball more so I can swing it and get guys open. We took a lot of one-pass shots, pick-and-roll shots without passing the ball,” Sabonis said, via Kings beat reporter James Ham. “Those numbers are really high and I feel like we’re best when we mix it up – point guard shoots, point guard hits the corner, point guard hits me, then I can make the read – that’s where I’m best at.”

The quote made headlines that day, but it was largely taken out of context. Earlier in the same media availability, Sabonis offered words of encouragement for Acuff, acknowledging how difficult the transition to the NBA can be for a rookie.

“It’s OK. We’re putting a lot of pressure on him to have the ball in his hands,” Sabonis said, via James Ham. “First game, it’s fine. I know tomorrow he’s gonna come out and have a great game.”

Sabonis backed up those words with his play. After making all five of his shots in the opener while recording 18 rebounds and eight assists, he posted a 27-point triple-double in the second game, shooting 10-for-13 from the field with 19 rebounds and 10 assists.

He followed that performance by making six of eight shots for 15 points along with 15 rebounds against Memphis.

Will the Kings Make Any Moves This Season?

Sacramento’s situation is worth monitoring as the season progresses. The Kings are projected to be among the worst teams in the Western Conference, but they have several intriguing players who could be moved ahead of the trade deadline.

Sabonis is earning $45.5 million this season and is scheduled to make $48.6 million in 2027-28 before becoming an unrestricted free agent, if he’s not extended.

Zach LaVine is another player who has surfaced in trade rumors year after year, although his salary has made a deal difficult to find. He’s earning just under $49 million this season on an expiring contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

Even Deandre Hunter, who is on a $24.9 million expiring contract, could be an intriguing option for a contender looking to add depth on the wing.

Upcoming Schedule

Things won’t get any easier for Acuff and the Kings, as they travel to San Antonio Tuesday night to battle the Spurs.