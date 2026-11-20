The Miami Heat could have missed out on Giannis Antetokounmpo if Damian Lillard’s concerns impacted his trade decision. NBA fans know that Lillard and Antetokounmpo developed a close bond when the former was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks to team with the latter. Lillard realized Giannis was going through the same scenario of being on the trade market as a one franchise superstar.

ESPN reported the story from Lillard’s own words about why he warned Antetokounmpo:

“The grass isn’t always greener on the other side. The writing was on the wall (for Giannis to get traded). They’re not going to always love on you like the way they will at home. That’s what I’m experiencing now. It was an experience that I needed to have. Playing with another great player like Giannis and joining a team that had the intention of going for it. I thought we never found a real consistent flow. I don’t think we ever fully settled in, even though we won a lot of games. … we never had a healthy playoff run.”

Lillard both referenced the positives and negatives of his Bucks experience when talking to Giannis. The end of Lillard’s Bucks tenure saw him accepting a buy out to return to the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo listened to Lillard, but it became clear both he and Milwaukee wanted change after last season’s failures.

Comparing Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Situation To Lillard

One noteworthy difference to the two trades is that Giannis is the better player. The two-time MVP winner remains a top ten player and accepted the trade to the Heat. Teaming up with Bam Adebayo has been a clunky fit so far, but the team has found a way to improve.

Miami is on a winning streak to return to the positive vibes of title contention dreams for the fan base. However, Lillard witnessed the similar regular season success teaming up with Antetokounmpo and the Bucks to make them viable contenders.

Bad luck of both stars dealing with injuries come playoff time ruined their title dreams. The Indiana Pacers got the better of them twice via first round eliminations. Miami will see the same fate if Giannis’ injury woes come up to hurt their playoff chances.

Does Damian Lillard Resent Milwaukee Bucks?

The overall story told by ESPN was meant to play into Lillard’s first game back in Milwaukee since leaving the team. Some felt the Bucks were cold when they worked to end Lillard’s contract after he got injured and was scheduled to miss a full season.

Milwaukee got desperate and shedded Lillard’s contract to add free agent center Myles Turner in the 2025 offseason. Goals of Turner giving more help to appease Giannis failed badly since the Bucks didn’t even make the play-in last season.

Lillard seems more than content with how things played out after his Milwaukee tenure. Portland was able to sign Lillard on a cheap deal to rehab at home and return to the team this season on a deeper roster hoping to contend in the West.