The Los Angeles Lakers will have to recover from their first loss in nearly three weeks without Austin Reaves, whose return remains on hold despite testing his injured heel before Wednesday’s game.

Los Angeles officially ruled out Reaves for Friday’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings because of a left heel contusion, according to the NBA’s Thursday night injury report.

It will be his fourth consecutive absence, another setback for a Lakers team coming off a 109-97 loss to the Utah Jazz that snapped its nine-game winning streak.

The announcement followed a brief but revealing exchange between coach JJ Redick and The Athletic’s Dan Woike before Wednesday’s defeat.

JJ Redick Offers Brief Austin Reaves Injury Update

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Woike asked Redick whether Reaves had been able to get on the court before the Jazz game.

“He was,” Redick replied.

Asked how the workout went, Redick offered a one-word response.

“Well.”

Woike followed up by asking whether Redick had any insight into Reaves’ availability beyond Wednesday.

“No,” Redick said.

The exchange indicated Reaves had resumed some on-court activity but provided little clarity about his return.

Following the Utah loss, Lakers reporter Jovan Buha suggested the guard could be a game-time decision Friday.

“Austin, I think, will be a game-time decision (for Friday’s game), and I will not be surprised if he’s questionable going into the game,” Buha said on his “Buha’s Block” podcast.

“It might just come down to how he is pregame. Maybe they rule him out. We’ll have a better sense tonight.”

The Lakers settled that question Thursday by officially listing Reaves as out.

Lakers Lose Key Scorer After Nine-Game Winning Streak

Reaves has not played since suffering the left heel injury against Milwaukee on Nov. 11.

Initial imaging revealed no structural damage, but the bone bruise has kept him sidelined longer than anticipated.

Before the injury, Reaves averaged 24.7 points and 4.7 assists through 12 games.

His absence became especially noticeable Wednesday.

Luka Dončić scored 29 points against Utah but shot 10-for-28 from the field and committed nine turnovers.

Quentin Grimes added 20 points after his career-high 47-point performance against Charlotte the previous night.

The Lakers shot just 38.2% overall and made nine of 33 three-point attempts.

Their problems extended to the frontcourt.

Utah outrebounded Los Angeles 45-42 despite playing without Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jusuf Nurkić.

The defeat dropped the Lakers to 13-3 and exposed problems that their winning streak had temporarily concealed.

Reaves’ shot creation and playmaking could have helped an offense struggling to find consistency beyond Dončić.

Quentin Grimes Available Against Sacramento Kings

The Lakers received better news regarding Grimes, who is listed as available Friday despite wearing a splint on his right finger.

His availability provides Redick with another scoring option while Reaves continues recovering.

Los Angeles hosts Sacramento on Friday at 10 p.m. ET, hoping to avoid consecutive losses for the first time this season.

For Reaves, the next step remains uncertain.

He has returned to the court for workouts, but Thursday’s official ruling makes clear that he is not yet ready for game action.