The Los Angeles Lakers suffering a tough home loss to the Utah Jazz may hurt their superstar MVP case. Luka Doncic has emerged as the favorite to win the NBA MVP Award this season after his hot start. One bad loss was all it took for Doncic to see his betting odds worsening behind new favorite Victor Wembanyama. Both players have been neck and neck since the first week of the season in MVP odds.

ESPN revealed the current odds for MVP after the Lakers’ recent loss:

All these names are among the top players in the league this season and deserve consideration for All-NBA nods as it currently stands. Wembanyama and Doncic remain the clear favorites with far stronger odds than the other options. Tatum leading the Boston Celtics after the Jaylen Brown trade could boost his chances if the others falter.

Gilgeous-Alexander has a similar scenario of having less help on the Oklahoma City Thunder with Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren injured. Regardless, Wemby and Luka will be clear favorites unless they slow down or start to experience more team failure in the standings.

Why Lakers Fans Shouldn’t Worry About Luka Doncic’s Odds

The odds change could hurt Doncic if Wembanyama is considered the new favorite and never does anything to fall back. However, the odds mean little since both are so close to each other for the top favorite spot.

The San Antonio Spurs are the better overall team than the Lakers to see Wembanyama forecasted to finish with the better record. Doncic making the Lakers a top three seed would be good enough to make up the gap since few expected that level of team success in Los Angeles.

The betting odds mean little now beyond the gap between second place and the rest of the field. Luka and Wembanyama should be viewed as neck and neck in the MVP race until the Lakers truly fall back in the standing. Austin Reaves’ injury could hurt the Lakers overall record as one noteworthy lingering issue working against Doncic.

Why Luka Doncic Dropped In MVP Odds

Wembanyama being viewed as having the easier path is the main reason for the odds change, but it all came back to one loss. Luka has led the Lakers to one of the best records in the league with Reaves and Walker Kessler as his best teammates.

The combination of epic stats and consistent winning made Doncic an early favorite. One loss coming against a bad team does add more skepticism over the team’s overall success lasting deeper into the season.

Odds makers both wanted to punish the Lakers for a shocking home loss against one of the worst teams in the league and to show the threat of Wemby. San Antonio losing Dylan Harper to injury also gives Wembanyama a chance for greater stats and to build a stronger MVP case.