The Los Angeles Lakers have seen most of their offseason moves paying off already behind the leadership of Luka Doncic. General Manager Rob Pelinka entered the NBA offseason searching for players better suited to play around Doncic’s style. Center Walker Kessler was the biggest addition requiring trading draft picks and extending him to an expensive contract.

Kessler vouched for Luka’s defense when praising the Lakers roster and calling out Doncic’s critics:

“These guys just want to win. No one’s really chasing individual stats right now. Luka scoring 40 helps a lot but even the way he’s playing. He’s not just chasing 40 points. He’s dishing it out. He’s playing defense. People say he’s not a good defender. That brother is a better defender than a lot of people think. He’s getting in the passing lane. He’s a good help side defender. He’s very smart.”

Many critics call out Luka for not trying hard on defense as one of his few noteworthy flaws. Most criticisms involve Doncic’s defense or past issues with conditioning. Luka has already fixed the conditioning issues to enter this season in the best shape of his career. The Lakers sacrificed losing LeBron James and other respected players to go after Kessler. It turns out the chemistry between Kessler and Doncic has paid off perfectly.

Is Walker Kessler Right About Luka Doncic?

It is not uncommon for teammates to praise their superstar and argue against their flaws. However, Kessler is not wrong since many pundits expected the duo of Luka and Austin Reaves to cause too many defensive concerns for the Lakers to succeed.

The defense has been good enough to have one of the best records in the league. Doncic has been able to win most games with Reaves out due to injury, despite all the concerns about the Lakers’ roster.

Kessler is not wrong that Luka is doing the little things that lead to winning basketball, including his improved help defense. The Lakers relying on strong defenders Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams as wing players helped Doncic as well. A better team defense allows Luka to get involved without getting torched in 1 on 1 settings.

Walker Kessler Helping Luka Doncic MVP Case

Doncic is already off to his best start in terms of the MVP race for an award he’s yet to win. A consensus would rank Luka as a top five player of the 2020’s decade, but he never won the MVP during his Dallas Mavericks tenure.

This season is Doncic’s first time having a real case with the Lakers due to the team’s overall success and his teammates vouching so hard for him. Betting odds show Luka and San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama as the two clear favorites above the rest.

Kessler is doing enough as the defensive anchor to help Doncic and others play better defense. The Lakers made the move with this goal, and it is already paying off. Luka must continue playing this elite basketball to win MVP, and Kessler is doing his best to contribute to that.