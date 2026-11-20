The New York Knicks barely had time to settle into Thursday night’s game before losing sight of their most important player.

Jalen Brunson headed to the locker room after taking a hit to the face from Minnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball in the opening minutes at Target Center.

Brunson checked out with 9:19 remaining in the first quarter and the Knicks trailing 7-2.

The early departure raised immediate questions about Brunson’s availability as New York tried to extend its winning streak against one of the Western Conference’s top teams.

There was no immediate confirmation of an injury diagnosis or whether Brunson would return.

Jalen Brunson Leaves Knicks Game After LaMelo Ball Contact

The incident came less than three minutes into a matchup that already carried plenty of significance for New York.

Brunson was struck in the face by Ball before leaving the court and heading toward the locker room.

Rather than remaining on the bench, the Knicks’ All-Star guard went inside for further evaluation.

His departure forced coach Mike Brown to adjust his rotation earlier than anticipated.

New York entered Thursday having won consecutive games against the Toronto Raptors, with Brunson playing a central role in both victories.

The Knicks’ point guard was particularly impressive Tuesday, scoring 31 points in a 111-102 victory that completed their two-game sweep in Toronto.

His latest performance included a crucial four-point play late in the game, although he appeared to twist his ankle during the sequence.

Brunson recovered and helped New York finish on a 9-0 run.

Thursday’s scare presented a different concern, with the contact involving his face rather than his ankle.

Knicks Face Another Test Without Jalen Brunson

Brunson entered Thursday averaging 27 points and 5.9 assists per game, production that reflects his importance to New York’s offense.

The Knicks depend on his ability to organize possessions, attack defensive mismatches and create opportunities when their half-court offense becomes stagnant.

His absence, even temporarily, would leave Brown searching for another reliable source of playmaking.

Jose Alvarado offers an experienced option at point guard, while Miles McBride can provide additional backcourt minutes.

New York could also lean more heavily on Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby to generate offense.

However, replacing Brunson’s combination of scoring and decision-making is no simple assignment.

Minnesota entered the matchup with an 11-4 record despite playing without injured star Anthony Edwards.

Ball has helped shoulder the offensive responsibility during Edwards’ absence, giving the Timberwolves another dynamic creator in their backcourt.

The game also marked another emotional return to Minnesota for Towns, who spent nine seasons with the franchise before joining New York.

Yet Brunson’s unexpected trip to the locker room quickly shifted attention away from that homecoming.

For the Knicks, the immediate concern was whether their floor leader could return to the court.

His availability remained uncertain following the early exit, pending further word from the team.