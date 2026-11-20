Respected Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra called out the league for how the challenge rule is used. Spoelstra criticized the “clown show” rules set by the NBA that coaches can challenge up to two plays per game. The rules state that losing your first challenge means you can’t challenge again, but a successful one grants a second challenge later in the game.

Spoelstra ranted about this and made it clear he thinks it’s hurting the overall game:

“There should only be one challenge. Two challenges, to me, it looks ridiculous. Everybody’s doing this (finger twirl) all the time. That takes away from the game. I mean, it would be even better just to trust the officials. I’d prefer to just get rid of all the challenges and take away this clown show that’s going on.”

The topic of coaching challenges sees both positive and negative arguments made from fans and NBA personnel. Spoelstra doesn’t like seeing his stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo requesting a challenge when a call goes against them. However, the rule does allow teams to fix a mistake made by officials to get the right call. Spoelstra believes that the challenges are hurting the integrity of the game.

Why Erik Spoelstra Is Sick Of Challenges

The flow of the game naturally changes when the referees stop the clock to review calls. One huge issue is that the referees often take a long time since they are given the same time allotted to a timeout. Spoelstra is basically using a full timeout any time he challenges a play since the clock is stopped for a timeout time span.

Superstars like Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander often use their star power to influence their coaches to challenge plays they are unhappy about. Spoelstra believes that the referees calling the game normally leads to a more compelling NBA product.

The time wasted leads to games finishing later this season since most coaches only save challenges for when they have strong evidence on the replay. This leads to a second challenge being used later in the game and up to four challenges per game. Spoelstra wants to see Giannis, Bam, Klay Thompson and the rest of his Heat team play without this in mind.

Will NBA Change The Challenge Rules?

The current rules appear here to stay since Adam Silver trusts the process. Games finishing a little over the two and a half hour time frame leads to a trade off that alienates some fans disliking the longer games.

However, the bigger concern is that the league wants to get calls right and make up for the human element of referees making calls on the fly all game. MVP candidates like Victor Wembanyama and Doncic don’t see much changing for them on a night-to-night basis.

The coaches are the ones under pressure to have the challenge in mind at all times and to execute them effectively. Spoelstra represents a strong contingent of coaches who dislike the changes and negatives to come from the time dedicated to these challenges.