The Golden State Warriors had arguably the best pick of the 2026 NBA Draft when selecting Yaxel Lendeborg outside of the top 10. Early results so far show Lendeborg as a strong Rookie of the Year favorite with only a handful of names in contention so far. Bleacher Report decided to do a full re-draft to show where players would go in the Draft knowing what we know today.

The following top eleven selections show Yaxel going second:

B/R believes that the Utah Jazz would select Lendeborg with the second overall pick if teams re-picked their players today. Yaxel gets slotted above fellow impressive rookies Cameron Boozer and Darius Acuff in this experiment.

The Washington Wizards selecting Dybantsa first overall would have stayed the same, but most other picks would have changed around. Dybantsa’s talent level and performances so far show why he’s considered the top prospect. However, Lendeborg’s stellar play puts him above some players forecasted to be future superstars.

Why Yaxel Lendeborg Earned Such Respect

Early projections saw Golden State expected to have a tough season, but they looked outstanding before the Stephen Curry injury. Lendeborg proved he’s already good enough to be a top two overall player on a team with postseason goals.

The Curry injury has hurt Yaxel since the team is now getting blown out consistently with four consecutive one-sided losses. Lendeborg is still putting up strong numbers and trying to lead his lackluster roster until Curry and Jimmy Butler are back. The eye test shows Yaxel always involve and often having the offense run through him.

Head coach Steve Kerr has a history of refusing to play rookies when drafted by Golden State. Lendeborg received Kerr’s full respect and the opportunity to be the top offensive option. No other rookie has contributed as much as Yaxel has to the Warriors’ wins this season.

Current Rookie of the Year Betting Odds

The Rookie of the Year race is quite different from a re-draft since it takes more things into account solely for this season. Lendeborg’s main competition remains to be Boozer due to the Memphis Grizzlies’ team success, and Acuff for his incredible individual stats on a team with minimal help.

Current odds for Rookie of the Year, via Oddschecker:

The season started off with Boozer and Wilson listed as the top favorites for Rookie of the Year based on their roles. No one expected Yaxel to make this much of an impact since the Warriors looked to be in dire states behind Curry. Kristaps Porzingis getting ruled out in preseason exposed Golden State of having a terrible depth due to health. Lendeborg has cemented himself as the ROTY favorite due to his great play coming in a tough predicament.