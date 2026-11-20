The Los Angeles Lakers’ hot start to the season increases the need to treat this season as pivotal for NBA Championship contention. Luka Doncic is playing the best basketball of his career and has put the Lakers in a great position. All other top West teams are dealing with noteworthy injuries to give the Lakers a better chance of rising in the standings.

Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale linked two names to the Lakers as serious trade options:

“PJ Washington comes close to meeting that criteria (of what the Lakers most need). He fits like a glove next to Kessler at the 5 when his three-ball is falling. Though he’s not a defender who turns the water off, he can be moved up and down the matchup ladder. Head coach JJ Redick can even use him as a backup center when Kessler is catching a breather. Turning 30 this February, Derrick Jones Jr. remains athletic enough to check tough defensive assignments and get up and down the floor. He tends to hit juuust enough of his wide-open threes to remain in a playoff rotation.”

Washington makes the most sense as a veteran forward less important to the Dallas Mavericks. Past success teaming with Doncic adds more logic, but the Mavericks could fear making yet another trade to help the Lakers win a title. Jones is a cheap option, but it involves the rival Los Angeles Clippers trading him there.

What Can The Los Angeles Lakers Trade?

The Bleacher Report article went in depth about the Lakers needing another rotation player or two to improve their flaws. Wing players and center depth behind Walker Kessler are the clear team needs at the trade deadline.

B/R named one potential trade chip who could help the team land a better veteran:

“Combo forwards and backup bigs should be all the rage for Los Angeles Lakers trade-machine enthusiasts. The problem? They have just one first-round swap and three future second-rounders to dangle alongside matching salary. Rookie Cameron Carr adds glitz to any package, but he should be off limits unless the Lakers are landing a member of their closing unit.”

Carr is the top asset the Lakers can offer to upgrade and find a better rotation player. Other tradable players like Bronny James and Jaden Hardy have less value on the trade market. Carr or future draft picks are needed to land a relevant piece.

Will The Lakers Make A Trade?

The Lakers could always just ride the current roster and hope to overachieve in the postseason. However, they have some noteworthy risks of trusting Matisse Thybulle and Jake LaRavia as flawed starting forwards.

Jones, Washington, or other options would provide more trust and depth for the playoffs. Reserve center Kevon Looney is another huge issue where the team should look to improve for better big man depth.

The Lakers should be active at the trade deadline now that they can dream of title contention behind an MVP candidate. Carr is the best bet to get moved for the Lakers to add any impact player before the postseason.