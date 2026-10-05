Clippers Get More Bad News With Preseason Max Strus Injury

The Los Angeles Clippers continue to get bad news after newly acquired Max Strus suffered an injury in the first preseason game. NBA fans have shown sympathy for the Clippers after the Kawhi Leonard punishment harmed the franchise’s long-term future. Brandon Ingram’s injury already sees their best player missing the start of the regular season. Strus leaving Sunday’s preseason game against the Golden State Warriors adds another injury fear with the season a few weeks ago.

The injury came out of nowhere when Strus ran during an off-ball screen with Stephen Curry defending him. Fans were shocked when Strus noticeably started limping and instantly left the game. A right ankle injury saw the Clippers ruling Strus out for the rest of the game after sending him to the locker room to see team doctors.

Things are already dicey for the Clippers with the season holding more pressure with no draft picks. Ingram and Strus both missing time could easily ruin the regular season from the start. A loaded Western Conference could easily see the Clippers falling too behind to catch up in the playoff race. Three weeks before the regular season will see Strus having a chance to progress, but positive progress is necessary.

Losing Max Strus Could Destroy Clippers Season

No other team feels as hopeless as the Clippers right now after the punishment of losing draft picks. Rebuilding teams like the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings have young talents to invest in and a chance to get future draft picks if they do keep losing.

The Clippers are fully investing in the current roster led by Darius Garland and must make the playoffs to avoid failure. No first-round picks mean that a losing season is essentially throwing away what would have otherwise been a lottery pick to further upset the fan base.

Six or seven Western Conference teams seem nearly guaranteed to be in those positions unless injuries badly impact them. The Clippers are already playing from behind and will now have to factor in two injuries. Ingram was acquired from the Toronto Raptors in the Leonard trade, but they have no idea when he’ll be back on the court.

Two Clippers Provided Hope In Preseason

Despite the Strus injury being the biggest story, the Clippers do have some positives to take away from the first preseason game. Newly acquired Rui Hachimura looked great and appears ready to have a bigger role than his recent Los Angeles Lakers seasons with 20 points in the first half.

Garland also had a strong performance shooting perfectly from the field in the first half before getting his rest. The backcourt of Garland and rookie Keaton Wagler must thrive for the Clippers to have any chance of success.

Wagler started off shooting poorly and will have to adjust better to the NBA game. The Clippers can only improve via free agent since trades often require draft picks or young assets. Each name currently in the rotation has extra pressure, and that only worsens if Strus’ injury is bad. More details will emerge in the upcoming days from Clippers practice and press conferences.