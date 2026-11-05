Lakers’ Incoming Owner Bob Iger’s Son Lands New Role Amid Historic $12.5 Billion Sale

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ ownership transition isn’t official yet, but the Iger family is already establishing another connection to one of the NBA’s most storied franchises.

Will Iger, the son of former Disney CEO Bob Iger, has joined the broadcast team of the Coachella Valley Lakers, the organization’s NBA G League affiliate.

The announcement Thursday comes as his father and billionaire investor Josh Kushner move closer to completing their $12.5 billion purchase of the Lakers from Mark Walter.

The transaction would become the most expensive professional sports franchise sale in North American history.

While the timing of Will Iger’s appointment may raise eyebrows, his broadcasting résumé suggests he brings considerably more to the job than a famous last name.

Bob Iger’s Son Joins Lakers’ G League Broadcast Team

The Coachella Valley Lakers announced Thursday that Will Iger will serve as their play-by-play announcer for the 2026-27 season.

He will work alongside three-time NBA champion A.C. Green, who returns as the team’s analyst.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin highlighted the announcement on X, noting the family connection amid the Lakers’ pending ownership change.

However, Will Iger is hardly a newcomer to sports broadcasting.

He previously called games for the Austin Spurs, San Antonio’s NBA G League affiliate, and worked on the Dallas Mavericks‘ weekly studio show, “The Bounce.”

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His experience also extends beyond basketball.

Iger has handled play-by-play assignments for San Antonio FC, along with broadcasting work involving Columbia University and Hofstra University.

Those assignments gave him experience covering professional and college sports well before his father’s prospective involvement in Lakers ownership.

The younger Iger will now share the broadcast booth with Green, who won three NBA championships during his 16-year playing career.

For Coachella Valley, the pairing brings together a broadcaster familiar with the G League and one of the Lakers’ most recognizable former players.

Lakers’ Historic $12.5 Billion Sale Nears Completion

The announcement comes during an extraordinary period for the Lakers’ business operations.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Walter and Kushner recently agreed on the remaining terms of the proposed $12.5 billion transaction.

The deal would establish a record for the largest sale of a North American professional sports franchise.

It surpasses the previous benchmark set when Walter acquired controlling ownership of the Lakers from the Buss family in 2025 at a $10 billion valuation.

Kushner, founder of Thrive Capital, is partnering with Bob Iger in the acquisition.

The former Disney executive brings decades of experience leading one of the world’s largest entertainment companies, including its ESPN sports division.

However, the transaction still requires final documentation and approval from the NBA’s Board of Governors.

There has been no indication from the Lakers that Will Iger’s broadcasting appointment is connected to his father’s involvement in the ownership negotiations.

Will Iger Begins New Chapter With Coachella Valley Lakers

The younger Iger’s arrival also coincides with a fresh start for the Lakers’ developmental affiliate.

Previously known as the South Bay Lakers, the organization has relocated from El Segundo to California’s Coachella Valley.

The team will open its inaugural season Friday, Nov. 6, against the Salt Lake City Stars at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert.

The move gives the Lakers a presence in the Greater Palm Springs region while maintaining their NBA G League development program.

For Will Iger, the position offers another opportunity to build on a broadcasting career that already includes professional basketball experience.

His father’s pending ownership stake makes the appointment particularly interesting, but the younger Iger arrives with credentials of his own.

As one member of the family prepares to help guide the Lakers’ future, another will be telling the stories of the players hoping to become part of it.