If you listen closely to “The Wipe” radio station in Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), you might stumble upon a surprisingly accurate reference to the Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in Feb. 2025.

The radio host randomly says: “Vice City Narcos have traded their star player to the Los Santos Panic. The fans want to burn the stadium down.”

The Narcos are a nod to the Mavericks, while the Panic represent the Lakers.

First introduced in GTA 5, the Panic are directly based on the Lakers. Like their real-world counterparts, the Panic wear a signature purple-and-gold color scheme — though their logo also borrows slightly from the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks. In GTA lore, 16 of their titles match the exact years of the Lakers’ victories (1949, 1950, 1952–1954, 1972, 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988, 2000–2002, 2009 and 2010), while their 17th title remains unaccounted for, as the Lakers’ 2020 win is never referenced.

GTA 6’s Nod to Lakers

The Panic also features trading cards in GTA VI that parody real-world NBA Panini cards — swapping in fictional brands like LOBDUNKS and PRIMO — complete with fake players, rookies and rare parallels. Players can collect up to 24 Panic basketball cards hidden across Leonida, making it one of 18 collectible sets in the game.

As shared by a fan on Instagram below, a collectible card for a player named Marquise Bernard can be found at a Los Santos Panic location in Leonida. The locations of 16 other Panic trading cards can be found here.

Rockstar Games announced earlier this week that official Panini trading cards will drop sometime in December. The promo even teases a card for Carl Kasey of the Vice City Narcos (apparently known as the Mavericks).

Lakers GTA 6 Crossover

A user on X has dedicated an account to the Los Santos Panic, featuring the bio: “We Are #PanicNation | 17x Champions 🏆”

Since the start of the new season, the account has leaned into the GTA 6 crossover between the Los Santos Panic and the Lakers with posts like “LUKAAAAAAAAAAAAAA FROM HALF COURT’ and ‘FINAL: Blazers 136, Panic 129.”

GTA VI developers earn bonus points for roasting the Luka Doncic-to-the-Lakers trade, a deal widely considered one of the most lopsided in sports history. So much so that even U.S. President Donald Trump poked fun at the Mavericks during a recent speech.

“I must tell you, I don’t understand the trade,” Trump said, via The Athletic. “I would say that’s not going to go down as the greatest trade in the history of sports. It might go down as the worst trade in the history of sports.

“Maybe we could redo that trade,” Trump added. “I redo deals all the time. … I understand deals. But that one, I didn’t quite get. Somebody from Dallas, I’m sure, can explain it to me.”

Nine months after orchestrating the Luka Doncic trade, former GM Nico Harrison was fired by the Mavericks. Fortunately for Dallas fans, the Cooper Flagg era is thriving — a 120-101 blowout over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday extended the team’s winning streak to four and pushed their record to 11-7.