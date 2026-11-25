Austin Reaves apparently made quite an impression on JJ Redick during Wednesday’s practice. The Los Angeles Lakers coach wanted to make sure nobody mistook his praise for a joke.

Asked how Reaves looked after participating in live basketball activities, Redick offered a striking assessment.

“Best I’ve ever seen him play,” Redick told reporters.

The response caught a reporter by surprise.

“Really?” the reporter asked.

“Yeah, I’m not joking,” Redick replied.

Then, for emphasis, he repeated himself.

“Best I’ve ever seen him play.”

It was an unusually emphatic endorsement of a player who has missed five consecutive games because of a painful left heel injury.

However, Redick was less definitive when asked whether Reaves would be available Friday against the San Antonio Spurs.

“I don’t know. We’ll have the injury report tomorrow,” he said.

The contrast offered an intriguing glimpse into Reaves’ recovery. Redick sounded genuinely impressed with his guard’s performance but wasn’t ready to guarantee his return.

JJ Redick Praises Austin Reaves After Lakers Practice

Reaves has been recovering from a left heel contusion, also described as a bone bruise, sustained during Los Angeles’ Nov. 11 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The injury was more painful than Reaves initially anticipated.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, he recalled trying to play through the discomfort before planting his foot on a baseline drive.

“I can’t do this,” Reaves remembered thinking.

He eventually headed to the locker room, fearing he might have broken his foot because of the severity of the pain.

Fortunately, subsequent evaluations ruled out a fracture.

Reaves participated fully in Sunday’s practice before taking part in a stay-ready game Monday, his first live basketball activity since the injury.

Redick previously expressed optimism about Reaves returning Friday.

His latest comments suggest the Lakers have seen encouraging signs during the guard’s recovery.

Still, the coach declined to commit to a return date.

Thursday’s injury report should provide another indication of whether Reaves is nearing clearance.

Lakers Await Austin Reaves’ Status Against Spurs

The Lakers have handled Reaves’ absence remarkably well.

Los Angeles went 4-1 during his five-game absence, improving to 15-3 following Monday’s 109-94 victory over the Utah Jazz.

However, their offense has struggled to maintain its usual consistency without its second-leading scorer.

Luka Doncic has shouldered additional offensive responsibilities, while Quinton Grimes has taken on a larger role in the backcourt.

Reaves is averaging a career-high 24.7 points this season, along with 4.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

His return would restore another reliable scorer and playmaker to Redick’s rotation.

Friday’s matchup also carries significant stakes.

The Lakers and Spurs enter the game tied for the NBA’s best record at 15-3.

The winner will secure first place in West Group C and advance to the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

For now, Redick’s repeated praise offers an encouraging sign.

Whether Reaves can translate that impressive practice performance into a return against San Antonio remains unresolved.