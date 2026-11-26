Bronny James hasn’t found a place in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ regular rotation. But his name remains part of the conversation as the franchise looks for ways to improve its championship chances.

The 22-year-old guard was among three young prospects identified by Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus as potential trade assets ahead of the Feb. 11 deadline.

In his Nov. 25 report, Pincus listed James alongside rookie Cameron Carr and second-year forward Adou Thiero as the Lakers’ only three prospects available to offer in a potential win-now trade.

Pincus also described James as a “league-wide fan favorite,” despite his limited opportunities under coach JJ Redick.

The assessment highlights an unusual situation for the former second-round pick.

While James continues to attract attention around the NBA, his path toward meaningful playing time in Los Angeles has become increasingly difficult.

Bronny James Among Lakers’ Three Young Trade Assets

The Lakers selected James with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

However, he has struggled to establish himself as a regular contributor, even as Los Angeles has experimented with younger players.

Carr, selected 24th overall in June, recently received rotation opportunities while Austin Reaves recovered from a heel injury.

The 22-year-old rookie scored a career-high nine points in 10 minutes during Monday’s 109-94 victory over the Utah Jazz.

His emergence has further complicated James’ path toward playing time.

Thiero, meanwhile, remains another developmental option for the Lakers.

Pincus noted that Redick hopes to give the athletic forward additional minutes alongside Reaves once the starting guard returns.

James hasn’t enjoyed the same opportunities.

But his relatively inexpensive contract could become relevant if Los Angeles explores a larger trade.

James is earning $2.2 million this season and has a $2.5 million team option for 2027-28.

Carr is making $3.3 million in the first year of his rookie-scale contract, while Thiero earns $2.2 million.

Those salaries could help the Lakers construct a transaction, although none carries substantial financial weight individually.

Rob Pelinka Faces Difficult Trade Deadline Decisions

Los Angeles enters the trade conversation from a position of strength.

The Lakers own a 15-3 record, tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the NBA’s best mark.

However, president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka believes the roster still needs improvement.

“We’ll be active at the trade deadline to shore up things that we see,” Pelinka said during a Spectrum SportsNet interview.

Pincus identified backup center as the Lakers’ biggest need, citing concerns about defensive rebounding, bench production and turnovers.

Potential targets include Daniel Gafford, PJ Washington, Brook Lopez and Goga Bitadze, although their availability remains uncertain.

Los Angeles also faces limitations involving draft capital and its first-apron hard cap.

That makes young prospects such as James potentially useful when constructing trade packages.

Still, Pincus did not report that the Lakers are shopping Bronny or that rival teams have expressed interest in acquiring him.

For now, James remains a developmental player on a championship contender.

Whether his future includes a larger role in Los Angeles or a possible change of scenery remains an open question as February approaches.