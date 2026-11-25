The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to a much better start than many expected. A year after getting swept in the second round of the playoffs, LA has now turned into one of the best teams in the Western Conference. They are atop the Western Conference standings.

Luka Doncic has had the best start of his career, as he is the leading scorer in the NBA. He understands the pressure of playing for the Lakers. JJ Redick also understands the deal, and he has his team ready to perform with the pressure of an entire fan base upon them.

JJ Redick Has the Lakers Ready for the Pressure

Redick knows the pressure that everyone is under, especially with new ownership coming in. He believes he has his team ready to take it on.

“We don’t run from it. We get reminded of it every day that we’re in this building. (I) get reminded of it every time I put on my Lakers gear, and I go over to the Country Mart (shopping center), and I’ve got Lakers gear on, and it’s like … this s— matters. It matters to L.A., and it matters to people, and it matters to fans. So, you can’t escape it. And what’s new for, I think, a lot of these guys is they haven’t been in a situation like this.”

Los Angeles has three new starters on the team, including Walker Kessler. Kessler has never played with an organization that is trying to win late in the season. When he was with Utah, they would always shut things down to expedite a tank job. Redick believes these expectations will help them get better.

“Eventually, that expectation is going to allow us to get better. We’re going to grow from that. We’re going to become a better team, and they’re all going to become better players from having gone through this experience.”

Los Angeles Has Not Let Distractions in

There have been a lot of different distractions within the Lakers organization in the last few months. Ownership is changing for the third time in 16 months. Not only that, but the previous owner is now under investigation for some possible financial wrongdoings.

Not only that, but the Buss family is fighting the sale, or at least Jeanie is. All of that could end up being distractions within the locker room. However, Redick has done a great job not letting that affect the team. Instead, the entire roster is playing at a high level, even without Austin Reaves.

Right now, LA is rated third in offensive rating. With Reaves in the lineup, they had the top-rated offense. However, only dropping a few spots without a possible All-Star-caliber player is impressive. That’s the power of what Doncic has been able to do at the start of the year.