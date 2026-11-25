A new trade pitch published on Wednesday lets the Los Angeles Lakers shed Jarred Vanderbilt’s $13.3 million option while adding a former NBA champion in Harrison Barnes of the San Antonio Spurs. The Los Angeles Clippers would also be involved, shipping out big man Brook Lopez to the Western Conference champion San Antonio Spurs.

With the Lakers and Spurs tied atop the NBA at 15-3, the three-team trade proposed on the roster construction site FanSpo would reshape two contenders’ benches while the 4-12 Clippers stock up on picks.

In the FanSpo proposal, the Clippers receive Vanderbilt and Lakers second-round picks in 2031, 2032 and 2033. Los Angeles gets Barnes, guard Kobe Sanders and San Antonio second-round picks in 2027 and 2028. The Spurs land center Brook Lopez. Barnes and Sanders cannot be traded until Dec. 15, according to FanSpo, which also flags an implicit no-trade clause that gives Barnes approval power.

Jarred Vanderbilt’s Trade Value to the Los Angeles Lakers

Vanderbilt, born April 3, 1999, in Houston, played at Kentucky before Orlando selected him 41st overall in 2018. Denver, Minnesota and Utah came next, then Los Angeles during the 2022-23 season. He has averaged 5.5 points and 5.9 rebounds over 387 games, but plays 12 minutes a night off the bench this season, scoring 2.1 points a game.

The Lakers power forward earns $12.4 million this season, and his $13.3 million player option for 2027-28 is widely expected to be exercised, according to The Athletic.

Barnes, born May 30, 1992, in Ames, Iowa, played at North Carolina and went seventh overall to the Golden State Warriors in 2012. He won the 2015 title there, then moved through Dallas, Sacramento and San Antonio, averaging 13.5 points and shooting 38.4% from three for his career. He took a one-year, $8 million deal to return to the Spurs after averaging 9.9 points last season. Sanders signed a four-year, $11.2 million contract this summer after shooting 40.8% from three as a rookie.

By FanSpo‘s projections, the Lakers are the only team that gains, adding a projected three wins, against two lost by the Clippers and one by the Spurs. Their payroll drops by $1.8 million, and the tracker shows them moving from over the tax to over the cap. Barnes’ deal expires after this season while Sanders’ runs four years, replacing Vanderbilt’s 2027-28 salary.

Brook Lopez’s Fit With the Spurs

Lopez, born April 1, 1988, in North Hollywood, left Stanford as the 10th pick of the 2008 draft. The center made the 2013 All-Star team, won the 2021 title with Milwaukee and earned two All-Defensive selections, with career averages of 15.4 points and 5.9 rebounds. He is averaging 14.9 points and shooting 43.1% from three this season.

The Clippers picked up his $9.2 million team option in June, but a 4-12 record has changed the outlook. Veterans including Lopez “could fill roles for playoff teams,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported, as quoted by EssentiallySports. That makes a 38-year-old on an expiring deal a trade chip, and the Clippers’ return is Vanderbilt, 27, plus three second-round picks. Their payroll rises $619,000, and the projection shows two fewer wins.

The Clippers’ three picks come from the Lakers, and the 2031 and 2032 second-round picks originated in Washington, which sent them over in the Deandre Ayton trade with the Wizards. Washington is 7-12 and built around No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa, pointing to middle-of-the-round slots. A Lakers 2033 second-round pick falls near the end of the round while the team contends. San Antonio’s 2027 and 2028 second-round picks project later still, but the Lakers’ own 2027 and 2028 second-round picks are committed elsewhere, according to RealGM.

The Spurs’ standing shows no gap to fill. They fell 4-1 to the Knicks in June, yet have won 15 of 18 behind Victor Wembanyama, who posted 40 points, 11 rebounds and nine blocks against Phoenix. San Antonio previously eyed Lopez as a floor-stretching center, according to The Stein Line. Adding him costs Barnes, two second-round picks and $1.2 million in payroll, and the model projects a one-win dip.