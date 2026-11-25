The Los Angeles Lakers front office entered the season knowing the roster had some holes and more changes would need to be made.

Recently, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka fed the beast that is the NBA trade rumor mill, emphasizing that he has vision of improving the roster where needed.

“We’ll be active at the trade deadline to shore up things that we see,” Pelinka said during a recent interview with Spectrum SportsNet. “We think this team has a real chance to make a run, so we want to give the group as much talent as we can.”

That is welcome news for Lakers fans, who see this as a year of golden opportunity given the team’s fast start.

Could Lakers Turn Back to Last Year’s Back Up Big Man?

One player many Lakers fans grew to love? Jaxson Hayes. But not because he was a game-changer every time he touched the court, but more because of the energy and spirit he often played with. Plus, he had a particularly sound connection with star point guard Luka Doncic, who would often find the spring-loaded Hayes rolling to the rim for an alley-oop attempt.

Hayes is one player Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus believes the Lakers could have on their radar. After all, Hayes knows the system, has shown he can produce as a back up and won’t eat up much payroll. But Pincus believes L.A. could bring back Hayes if the veteran big man reaches a buyout with the Utah Jazz, which signed Hayes to a two-year, $12 million deal in July.

“Each year, several quality players near the end of their contracts on lottery-bound teams are cut loose to explore other opportunities,” Pincus wrote. “They give their current team a discount on their remaining salary, opening a roster spot for a prospect willing to sign to a multi-year deal. As long as the player is waived by March 1, they’re playoff eligible. Whether they bring the kind of impact the Lakers seek is hard to say. Would the Jazz, once players like Jaren Jackson Jr., Lauri Markkanen, and Jusuf Nurkic return to health, buy out former Lakers center Jaxson Hayes?”

If Hayes were to go the direction of a buyout, the Lakers, regardless of if they added a center at the trade deadline, could use someone like Hayes, who would have more opportunities in L.A. given the crowded frontcourt rotation in Utah.

Where L.A. Could Benefit in Reuniting With Hayes

Although Pincus noted that the Jazz could retain Hayes and either utilize him in the rotation or as a future trade chip, if the seven-foot big man were to shake free from Utah, there’s a chance the Lakers would have a path to bringing back Hayes on a minimum-contract, which would assist the Lakers in staying within comfortable financial boundaries.

“Regardless, a one-year vet minimum contract signed on Feb. 11 would hit the team’s cap at almost $845,000,” Pincus wrote. “A similar signing on March 3 dips to just over $563,000. These details may be pertinent, should the Lakers need to restore the roster to 14 after sending out multiple players in a larger trade.”

While the Lakers can certainly attempt to trade for Hayes, it would be the most upright approach considering the franchise could have brought back Hayes in free agency before he signed with the Jazz. Expending draft capital — even if it’s just cash considerations — to bring the big man back months after parting ways would be … let’s just call it back optics.