Clearly, Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick has established that, when healthy, the team will use four players in the starting five on every chance possible: Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler are the no-brainers, and Redick clearly likes what he has seen from Matisse Thybulle, who has started all 18 games. But after those four? Well, it gets a little slippery for Redick. The Lakers have started Jake LaRavia for eight games, and he is probably the best fit when he is at his best. But LaRavia runs hot and cold. Redick has also gone with Ziaire Williams, and seems to like keeping his options open.

Speaking about his starting lineup this week, Redick said he likes where things sit now, but they will not stay the same.

JJ Redick: Lakers Are ‘Malleable’

Redick does not see a need for the Lakers to pick either Williams or LaRavia, he said:

“This group is like malleable to lineup changes, you know, tweaking rotations. They understand that we’re still trying to figure out the group and what’s best for the group. So I don’t think Z or Jake was affected at all by the two games with Z in the starting lineup. And we were really good with Jake in the starting lineup. We were going to go back to it at some point.”

More than that, Redick indicated that there could be further changes in the future, once Reaves gets back from his foot injury. Doncic, Reaves and Kessler are certainties, but it’s possible Thybulle could go to the bench at some point as Redick tinkers.

He added: “We’re kind of talking about as a staff, but we just haven’t had a stretch of time, a stretch of games to do this, is trying to find more minutes with, when we’re healthy, with no Luka, no AR and see if that can sort of get those guys going on their own. So then, second half when we kind of make those decisions in the fourth quarter about who we want to finish the game with, those guys are in a rhythm.”