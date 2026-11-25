How and where the Los Angeles Lakers will dip their hands in the trade market remains to be seen. However, it is no longer a secret that the franchise will explore opportunities to upgrade the current roster before the next deadline.

According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, the Lakers, in their limited-resource state, still have multiple assets that could be used as trade chips. One of them is a player who has somehow remained present.

“L.A. also has Bronny James, who hasn’t cracked the regular rotation but remains a league-wide fan favorite,” Pincus wrote.

James was subject to a lot of speculation during the offseason. After his father LeBron James left in free agency, there wasn’t any strong feeling that the Lakers would be willing to keep him even on a two-way deal. He stayed, participated in preseason and even escaped being cut from the final roster at the expense of fellow 2024 draftee Dalton Knecht.

Lakers Could Trade Bronny James to Improve Roster

The offseason started promising for James as his salary was guaranteed for this season. At $2.3 million, there isn’t a serious cap significance to his deal but it meant that he could be packaged in a trade. That didn’t happen but it appears that the idea may not be lost if a trade happens that requires several pieces being dealt.

James has rarely played games so far this season and hasn’t been moved to the G-League. As it stands, his playing status is unlikely to change leaving his future in the franchise dangling.

It has nothing to do with not being open to giving the young guard a significant chance to contribute. However, the Lakers don’t look like a developing environment right now as every move is tailored to maximize Luka Doncic and win. Even rookie Cameron Carr who has a promising ceiling hasn’t played much.

Possible Upgrades for L.A.

With general Rob Pelinka making an intent to explore before the trade deadline known, the Lakers have some spots that need upgrading. The backup center role to Walker Kessler is one with several options being floated around.

Also, a starting-level piece may be explored as well as good depth that can withstand playoff pressure.

“The bench tends to give up large leads, defensive rebounding is too sparse, and turnovers are too high,” Pincus added. “As the following slides show, the Lakers have financial constraints and limited trade assets, so they would need to replace the skill sets of any players they send out in a deal.”

As the weeks progress, more and more links will likely emerge but the Lakers will be limited to what they can offer at the moment. For tradeable pieces, James looks to be on the list as well as Jarred Vanderbilt and Adou Theiro. Carr may even enter that list if it gets too critical to acquire a high-impact player.





