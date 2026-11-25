There isn’t a trade market that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t devoid of being linked too. Some look plausible, others far-fetched, however, one thing that is certain is that the front office led by Rob Pelinka isn’t afraid of pulling a blockbuster.

One such speculated blockbuster may involve the return of former championship winning center Anthony Davis. Now playing for the Washington Wizards after a trade at the last deadline, the 33-year-old big man still has value around the league.

The situation with Davis in Washington is still up in the air and will likely be decided before the next trade deadline.

“My sense is that the Wizards have no imminent designs on moving Davis,” Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Tuesday. “Could that change between now and the Feb. 11 trade buzzer? Conceivably. But I’m also told that Davis — unlike New Orleans’ Dejounte Murray — is not pushing for relocation. Both players are represented by Klutch Sports, but it’s been conveyed to me that there are no current plans for Davis to request a trade.”

Lakers Learn Update on Former Player

Davis didn’t find a strong footing after leaving Los Angeles. His performances for the Dallas Mavericks when he was on the floor weren’t exactly below par but he was on the flow very few times in his short stint.

During the offseason, there were no solid grounds that the Wizards were keen to keep him, especially after they picked first in the 2026 NBA draft.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Bachar, Davis being on a lucrative deal may force the hands of the franchise.

“Davis and the Wizards chose to hold off on contract extension negotiations during the 2026 offseason, but the lack of an agreement could lead to opposing front offices inquiring about his availability,” Bachar wrote. “He’s earning $58.5 million this season before he holds a $62.8 million player option for his 2027-28 campaign (via Spotrac).”

The Wizards also have a certain Trae Young which pushes their salary cap very high. It makes sense that they move one of either him or Davis.

Could a Return Be a Possibility?

Davis is currently on his All-Star form at the moment. He is averaging 25.6 points and 10.1 rebounds in 17 games for the Wizards. For once in the past two years or so, it is looking like he is in his healthiest state after taking the remainder of last season to fully recover.

The gamble to keep him looks to be paying off, however, his age will not be overlooked and the fact is that the Wizards despite having a fairly decent season that usual will likely not be competing. The front office may consider seeking some flexibility with Davis’ current worth.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding his long-term future in Washington, as well as the fact that he doesn’t fit the exact timeline of a Wizards squad looking to build around standout rookie AJ Dybantsa moving forward, he’s been involved in plenty of trade rumors this year,” Bachar added.

There is no love lost between Davis and the Lakers, he was just the most valuable player not named LeBron James that they could use in the Luka Doncic trade. They needed Doncic and now it appears that they could use another high-impact center next to Walker Kessler.