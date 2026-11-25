History suggests the Los Angeles Lakers are a lock for the 2027 NBA Finals after tying for the league’s best record through the first month of the season.

As highlighted by ESPN Insights, the Lakers reached the NBA Finals each of the five previous times they started a season 15–3 in the 21st century. Four of those runs ended in championships: the 2002 title, back-to-back wins in 2009 and 2010 and the 2019–20 Orlando Bubble. The lone exception was the 2003–04 season, when they were upset by Chauncey Billups and the Detroit Pistons in the Finals.

Return of the Lake Show? The Lakers have started 15-3 or better for the 6th time this century and the first time since the bubble. In each of the previous 5 instances, they made the Finals, winning 4 of them. 2019-20 🏆

2009-10 🏆

2008-09 🏆

2003-04 ❌

2001-02 🏆

Lakers NBA Finals Bound?

Historical markers aside, oddsmakers and analysts alike are not buying the Lakers as title contenders. Entering Friday’s NBA Cup clash against the San Antonio Spurs, the Lakers own the eighth-shortest odds to win the title, trailing the Spurs, the Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Many attribute the Lakers’ 15–3 start to having the league’s second-easiest schedule thus far. To that end, Friday’s clash with the Spurs marks the Lakers’ first test against a top-six West seed — they’ve yet to see the Thunder, Timberwolves, Rockets, Grizzlies or Nuggets, or even East powerhouses like the 76ers, Knicks or Celtics. That soft early slate is a reason many scouts aren’t buying them as legitimate title contenders.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon feels it’s “premature” to label the Lakers NBA title contenders, adding that their upcoming games against the Spurs, Rockets,and Grizzlies over the next week will be the real test.

Lakers vs Spurs NBA Cup

“We’re going to learn a lot about the Lakers over these next few games,” he told ESPN’s “Get Up” earlier this week. “If they come out of that road trip looking rosy, then maybe it’s time to reconsider.

“But I think it’s premature to put the Lakers in the conversation with the best teams in the league,” added the NBA insider.

The Lakers can start shifting the narrative around them by upsetting the Spurs in the NBA Cup group finale on Friday. Despite identical records, Spurs broadcaster Sean Elliott believes Los Angeles isn’t in the same tier as Victor Wembanyama and Co.

“Well, the Lakers aren’t gonna win the NBA championship. They’re not,” Elliot said Monday while previewing the Lakers vs Spurs game.

“I mean, they’ll be fun to watch,” he said, dismissing the Lakers as title contenders.

Elliot named the Spurs, Thunder, 76ers and Knicks as the only true title contenders.

Luka Doncic and the Lakers can make a statement on Friday.