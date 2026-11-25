Former Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and his family have obtained temporary restraining orders against two men following a series of troubling incidents at their Los Angeles properties.

A California court approved the orders Monday after one man allegedly entered the family’s home earlier this month and another repeatedly appeared at a separate property claiming it belonged to him.

The developments were first detailed by Rebecca Tauber of The Athletic on Tuesday, citing court documents filed on behalf of James’ family.

The incidents have raised serious concerns about the safety of James’ wife, Savannah, and their three children.

James, who spent eight seasons with the Lakers before joining the Philadelphia 76ers, continues to maintain family ties to Los Angeles.

LeBron James Family Granted Restraining Orders After Trespassing Incidents

According to The Athletic, the first case involves Jaliere Zacchaeus McWhite, a 22-year-old Florida resident accused of unlawfully entering a James family residence Nov. 6.

Savannah James’ court filing alleges that McWhite bypassed private community security and the family’s security personnel.

He allegedly climbed onto an adjacent property before crossing onto the James family’s property.

McWhite then entered the residence through the front door, which family members had reportedly left unlocked moments earlier.

Los Angeles police responded and arrested him on suspicion of trespassing and burglary-related offenses, according to the filing.

The Athletic reported that jail records showed McWhite remained in custody.

It wasn’t his first alleged encounter with the family.

On Oct. 23, McWhite reportedly appeared outside another James family property, claiming to be related to the family.

Police subsequently responded and placed him on a mental health hold, according to the court documents.

The incidents prompted Savannah James to seek additional protection for her family.

The filing specifically referenced concerns involving the couple’s 12-year-old daughter, Zhuri, who lives at the residence.

Second Man Allegedly Claimed LeBron James’ Home Was His

A separate restraining order involves William Norman Rahman, a 55-year-old Texas resident.

According to court documents cited by The Athletic, Rahman allegedly began directing mail and packages to the family’s property in December 2025.

Security personnel later observed him near the residence with luggage in October.

He allegedly returned Nov. 14, again carrying luggage, and told responding officers that the home belonged to him.

The filing described the incidents as a source of continuing distress for the James family.

An attorney representing the family wrote that relatives had become afraid to remain inside their own home.

The two cases are unrelated, according to The Athletic.

Both temporary restraining orders were approved, with additional court hearings scheduled for December.

The allegations have not been established through a final court ruling.

James previously addressed his family’s safety after the November arrest.

“My family is safe, and that’s the most important,” James told reporters following Philadelphia’s Nov. 8 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

“We’re still looking into everything.”

For James, the incidents represent an unsettling development away from basketball.

Although his playing career has taken him to Philadelphia, the Los Angeles home he shares with his family remains central to his life.

The court orders provide temporary legal protection while the cases proceed.