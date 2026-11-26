Here we go. In just over 48 hours, the Los Angeles Lakers, who board their flight for San Antonio on Thursday afternoon, will take on the defending Western Conference champion Spurs for their first marquee matchup of the regular season.

The Lakers and the Spurs are tied for the top seed in the conference, with San Antonio scheduled to play tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers. On Friday evening, we will watch the two teams with the best record in the NBA square off for early season bragging rights.

It won’t just be the Lakers vs. Spurs. It will also be a battle of the top two early frontrunners for the NBA MVP award.

Lakers HC Sets the Record Straight Before Heading to S.A.

The Lakers deserve recognition for how they’ve performed in their first 18 games. The team is enjoying its best start to a season since the 2019-20 campaign, which ended in the Lakers hoisting the Larry O’Brien Memorial Championship Trophy.

For head coach JJ Redick, who is in his third year with the franchise, the Lakers cannot worry about the public commentary that will follow Friday’s game.

“We’re either going to be contenders or we’re going to be a fake team,” Redick said of the narrative that could follow the team after facing San Antonio. “If we win that (San Antonio) game and then we lose to Memphis and Houston, we’re back to being a fake team. So … the overreactions game-to-game are what they are, and we’ve got to, as a group, manage that and manage the noise and that’s just part of being in the NBA.”

That’ll sure take some of the pressure off the players. Outside noise can quietly take its toll on even some of the best players in the world. All season, these Lakers have likely been hearing critics diminish their fast start by pointing out the perceived weak strength of schedule. They have heard the debates about Luka Doncic vs. Victor Wembanyama, two players who appear to lead the MVP race so far.

Win, lose or draw, Redick wants his team to block out the noise.

L.A. Could Receive Valuable Boost Friday

The Lakers have gone 4-1 since star guard Austin Reaves went down and out with a bruised left heel. Reaves, 28, suffered the injury in the third quarter of a Nov. 11 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

While L.A. has kept afloat without Reaves, with forward Quentin Grimes stepping in as the starter and flourishing in an increased role, they have seen their explosive offensive production taper off. Against San Antonio on Friday, the Lakers will need Reaves back in action. The good news is that Reaves appears to be trending toward a return.

“It’s the best I’ve ever seen him play,” Redick said of Reaves following Wednesday’s practice. “He looked good.”

Reaves’ status for Friday’s game has not been confirmed, and the former undrafted guard made it clear he wouldn’t return to action prematurely at the expense of a full recovery.

“I didn’t get hurt the night of Milwaukee and look at the schedule and be like, ‘God, I need to be back before the San Antonio game,'” Reaves said. “If I’m back, good, we’ll go to war. But I got to listen to my body and take care of myself. But it should be fun if I’m healthy and get out there.”