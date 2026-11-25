The Los Angeles Lakers have found opportunities for their younger players amid injuries. Bronny James, however, remains on the outside looking in.

Even rookie Cameron Carr has moved ahead of James in the rotation, receiving meaningful minutes while Austin Reaves recovers from an injury.

That development adds another layer to questions surrounding the Lakers’ continued investment in LeBron James’ eldest son.

Lakers analyst Jovan Buha questioned whether Los Angeles has become too reluctant to move on from Bronny, particularly with veteran Bruce Brown available in free agency.

Speaking on his latest “Buha’s Block” podcast, Buha suggested the Lakers might be hesitant to acknowledge that their 2024 second-round selection hasn’t developed as expected.

Lakers Insider Questions Bronny James Decision

“It’s a fair question. I think Bruce Brown would help the Lakers more,” Buha said when asked why Los Angeles hasn’t waived James to create a roster spot.

Brown, who helped the Denver Nuggets capture the 2023 NBA championship, could offer immediate experience and defensive versatility.

Bronny, meanwhile, has struggled to establish himself in the Lakers’ rotation.

The 22-year-old guard was selected 55th overall in 2024, giving him an opportunity to share the court with his father.

However, with LeBron now playing for Philadelphia, Bronny’s development has become a separate roster question.

Buha suggested the Lakers might be reluctant to abandon their investment.

“I think you should be able to cut your losses and move forward when appropriate,” Buha said.

He questioned whether moving on from Bronny early in his third season would amount to admitting that the organization made the wrong draft decision.

However, Buha raised another possibility.

“I do wonder if maybe there’s like a trade element to this,” he said, suggesting Los Angeles might believe James could have value closer to the deadline.

Buha did not report that Bronny is being shopped.

Cameron Carr’s Emergence Adds to Bronny James Questions

Carr’s recent opportunity offers an interesting contrast.

The rookie scored a career-high nine points in Monday’s 109-94 victory over the Utah Jazz, continuing to receive rotation minutes with Reaves sidelined.

Buha identified Carr and Quinton Grimes as two players who benefited from Reaves’ absence.

Carr has shown flashes of offensive potential, including improved finishing and confidence attacking defenders.

However, Buha acknowledged that Carr still needs to improve defensively and contribute more consistently outside scoring.

He also questioned whether coach JJ Redick would continue giving Carr opportunities once Reaves returns.

Redick indicated that Carr might not have received rotation minutes without the injury.

Still, Carr has already earned opportunities that have largely eluded Bronny.

The contrast highlights the challenge facing Los Angeles.

With the Lakers off to a 15-3 start, roster spots and rotation minutes are increasingly valuable.

Buha questioned whether the front office should prioritize immediate contributors over developmental investments.

Brown represents one possible veteran option, although the Lakers haven’t announced plans to sign him.

For Bronny, the uncertainty extends beyond playing time.

As the trade deadline approaches, Los Angeles must determine whether his long-term potential remains worth preserving or whether another roster move would better serve its championship ambitions.