Austin Reaves is getting closer to returning to the Los Angeles Lakers, but the pain that forced him off the court earlier this month was worse than he initially understood.

The Lakers guard revealed Wednesday that he feared he had broken his foot after aggravating a left heel injury during a Nov. 11 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Speaking with reporters following practice, Reaves described the moment he realized he could no longer continue.

“I had no idea. Tried to play through it, and then I drove baseline, planted on it, and was like, ‘I can’t do this,'” Reaves said in a video shared by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

The injury ultimately sidelined Reaves for five consecutive games, although Los Angeles has continued winning without him.

His latest comments shed new light on an absence that initially appeared unlikely to last nearly two weeks.

Austin Reaves Thought He Broke His Foot

Reaves said the severity of the pain became apparent when he attempted to plant his foot while attacking the basket.

He eventually left the game and headed toward the locker room.

“Walked to the back and was in some pretty, you know, bad pain,” Reaves said. “I didn’t think I broke my foot, but it sure felt like I broke my foot.”

Fortunately, subsequent evaluations did not reveal a fracture.

The Lakers diagnosed Reaves with a left heel contusion, also described on their injury report as a bone bruise.

However, the injury presented a frustrating recovery process.

Reaves explained that there wasn’t much he could do beyond limiting pressure on the affected foot.

“Try to stay off of it as much as possible,” he said.

Unlike injuries with a more structured rehabilitation program, Reaves suggested his recovery largely depended on allowing the discomfort to subside.

That uncertainty made determining a return date difficult.

Lakers Optimistic About Austin Reaves’ Return Against Spurs

Despite the painful experience, the Lakers have received encouraging signs regarding Reaves’ recovery.

Coach JJ Redick said Monday that Los Angeles was optimistic about having its starting guard available Friday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Reaves participated fully in Sunday’s practice before taking part in a stay-ready game Monday, his first live basketball activity since the injury.

Redick described that development as an important step toward his return.

The Lakers have managed his absence remarkably well.

Los Angeles went 4-1 during the five-game stretch without Reaves, improving to 15-3 following Monday’s 109-94 victory over the Utah Jazz.

However, the team’s offensive production has been inconsistent without its second-leading scorer.

Reaves is averaging a career-high 24.7 points, along with 4.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds this season.

His return would ease the burden on Luka Doncic, who has handled increased offensive responsibilities during the absence.

It would also provide another weapon against San Antonio in a crucial NBA Cup matchup.

Friday’s winner will secure first place in West Group C and advance to the quarterfinals.

For Reaves, getting back on the court would represent the end of a painful stretch that briefly left him fearing something far more serious.

The Lakers are hopeful that moment comes Friday.