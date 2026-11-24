The Los Angeles Lakers have slowed a bit since the injury to Austin Reaves. The offense has struggled to have the same pop without him in the lineup, which is understandable. However, they still had an issue when he was fully healthy.

LA doesn’t have a good option at the backup center role. When Walker Kessler goes to the bench, the team doesn’t have anyone that they truly trust to man that position. A trade proposal from Bleacher Report would have them fix that issue by shipping off Kevon Looney.

Trade Idea Sees Lakers Fix Backup Center Issue

The trade proposal would send Kevon Looney and a second-round pick to the Bucks for Jericho Sims. The Lakers have already decided that Looney is not a viable backup center. Picking up Sims would give them a decent option at that spot, and Milwaukee needs as many assets as they can get.

Looney has only played in seven games this season. When he does play, he averages just 7.3 minutes per game. Sims has played in only 11 games, playing just 10.1 minutes per game. It’s not like the Bucks are using him every night. It makes sense for both teams to make this swap.

After all of the assets they sent to Utah in the Kessler sign-and-trade, the Lakers have limited assets to make moves this season. With that being the case, any trade in which they can make that involves just adding a second-round pick would be one they are interested in.

Milwaukee seems reluctant to make any trades so far this year, although they are desperately trying to get rid of Myles Turner. Other than that, they haven’t shown any indication they want to move many other players. The Lakers have time to decide who their backup center should be, given how well they have played.

Los Angeles has More Depth Than Originally Thought

The Lakers have three new starters in the lineup. With Reaves out, guys from the bench have had to step up. Quentin Grimes has moved up in his starting role to be another guy who can score. Rob Pelinka was able to add more depth than expected in the offseason.

In fact, Pelinka may have been able to save his job after what has happened so far this season. With new ownership about to take over, Pelinka’s job was facing a lot of scrutiny. The best way to fix that is to assemble a team that is atop the Western Conference standings.

LA has the third-best offensive rating in the NBA. Before Reaves got hurt, they were at the top of the league. Still, having a top-three offense with one of their star players out shows the depth is working well. The Lakers are figuring out a way to stay towards the top through some adversity.