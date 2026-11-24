The Los Angeles Lakers finally have a reason to believe Austin Reaves‘ return is getting closer.

Lakers coach JJ Redick expressed optimism Monday that Reaves could return later this week after the injured guard participated in a stay-ready game earlier in the day.

Reaves has missed five consecutive games because of a left heel injury. However, his performance during Monday’s workout gave Redick another encouraging sign that his recovery is progressing.

“We want to be consistent with our RTP stuff,” Redick told reporters, referring to the Lakers’ return-to-play process. “Today was a big step just in terms of getting a stay-ready game in. He played great, moved great.”

Redick added that the Lakers are “optimistic for the rest of this week.”

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Lakers are hopeful Reaves can return Friday against the San Antonio Spurs.

JJ Redick Sees Progress in Austin Reaves’ Recovery

Reaves has been sidelined since suffering a left heel contusion during the Lakers’ Nov. 11 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

What initially appeared to be a short-term absence has stretched into nearly two weeks.

Redick previously described Reaves as day-to-day, but the Lakers have taken a cautious approach while the guard works through lingering discomfort.

The coaching staff and medical team have also explored different footwear options to help alleviate pressure on his injured heel.

On Sunday, Redick said Reaves had been making progress each day. He participated fully in practice, although the Lakers did not conduct live drills.

Monday’s stay-ready game represented another step forward.

Unlike a typical practice, the controlled scrimmage allowed Reaves to test his movement in a more competitive setting before returning to actual NBA action.

Redick’s assessment was particularly encouraging because he praised how Reaves moved, not merely his ability to complete the workout.

Still, the Lakers have not officially cleared him to play.

With Los Angeles off until Friday following Monday’s matchup against Utah, Reaves will have additional time to recover before the Spurs visit.

Lakers Need Reaves to Restore Offensive Balance

The Lakers have continued winning without Reaves, but his absence has exposed some weaknesses in their offense.

Before his injury, Los Angeles ranked first in the NBA in half-court offensive efficiency through its first 12 games.

According to Redick, Reaves participated in 70% of those possessions.

Over the Lakers’ subsequent seven games, that figure dropped to just 9%, coinciding with a decline in their half-court production.

The numbers illustrate how important Reaves has become to the Lakers’ offensive identity.

The guard averaged 23.5 points before his injury, serving as another dependable shot creator alongside Luka Doncic.

His ability to attack off the dribble, create opportunities for teammates and score in the half court gives Los Angeles another dimension when opposing defenses load up on Doncic.

The Lakers entered Monday’s rematch against Utah with a 14-3 record after narrowly defeating Sacramento 106-104 on Friday.

Quentin Grimes has helped fill the void in Reaves’ absence, but Los Angeles would welcome its starting guard back as the schedule intensifies.

For now, Friday represents the next opportunity.

Redick isn’t making any guarantees. But after watching Reaves compete Monday morning, the Lakers coach has more reason to believe his return is approaching.