The Los Angeles Lakers drafted Lonzo Ball second overall in 2017 after an impressive freshman season at UCLA.

Ball’s career didn’t pan out as it was supposed to, mainly due to knee injuries. He recently sparked retirement rumors, though he denied it on social media and admitted to waiting to get a call from an NBA team.

In addition to the Lakers, Ball also played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lonzo Ball’s Emotional Statement About His Injuries

In an appearance on the “Dinners With DeMar” podcast, Lonzo Ball opened up about his injuries to former Chicago Bulls teammate DeMar DeRozan.

Ball shared an emotional message about the resiliency needed to overcome his left knee issues, which included a revolutionary double cartilage and meniscus transplant in March 2023.

“For me, basketball is my life,” Ball said. “Everything I got is because of basketball. So, I always felt like that, and when the doctor pretty much told me either you knock, you want to retire now and not get the surgery and you just going to call it, or you can try to get the surgery, and it might work, it might not.”

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The former No. 2 pick called it an easy decision to undergo the surgery and take the risk due to a variety of reasons.

“Worst case, sh*t, at least I’m going to be able to get up these, you gonna be able to walk better, get upstairs,” Ball said. “I can’t even run with my daughter type sh*t. ‘Oh, that sh*t’s going to be better at least.’ As far as getting back on the court and doing NBA shit, that’s 50/50, but I’ll take the chance.”

Ball also shared an incredible perspective on already having an NBA career and being content with how everything turned out regardless of injuries.

What’s Next for Lonzo Ball?

In the same conversation with DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball revealed that he’s still thinking about what’s next for him. However, Ball didn’t confirm his retirement.

It was only a couple of months ago that he addressed his future in basketball. He also told Gilbert Arenas on the “Ball in the Family” podcast in September that he planned to play overseas in Dubai.

Ball had a change of heart at the last minute and backed down because he lost his joy after enduring three knee surgeries in 14 months.

Those procedures cost him nearly two and a half NBA seasons before becoming the first player to return and play after undergoing double cartilage and meniscus transplant.