It is a conversation that is driving some Los Angeles Lakers fans, and even casual observers, crazy.

Why won’t the Lakers move on from Bronny James and take a chance on one of the several proven veteran free agents on the market?

The Lakers have a 15-man roster, which means, by league rule, they must waive a player before signing another one, unless they perform a trade that sends out one more player exchange for fewer players. But for the sake of this discussion, let’s say L.A. could choose to either retain James or sign a veteran who could provide steady minutes off the bench. James, 22, has not had a good season. While no one was expecting a Michael Jordan-level leap in Year 3, the Lakers were hopeful James, who earned meaningful playoff minutes last spring, would take the next step in his development. That hasn’t happened. But James, to the chagrin of some, is still a Laker.

Are Lakers Making a Mistake Still Hanging on to Young Guard?

There are few complaints about the Lakers right now. The team is 15-3 on the season following Monday’s revenge game against the Utah Jazz, which stormed into L.A. last week and took a double-digit victory over its conference rival. While the Lakers are rolling and possess one of the early frontrunners for the NBA MVP award, most understand the team has an incomplete roster. And one thing is for sure: there is no such thing as having enough depth in today’s NBA.

So, as one listener of the “Buha’s Block” podcast asked Lakers reporter Jovan Buha, why won’t the Lakers shake hands with James and go out and sign veteran forward Bruce Brown?

“That’s a fair question,” Buha said. I think Bruce Brown would help the Lakers more. I think they have sometimes been attached to guys and not wanting to admit certain things. Giving up on Bronny in his third season would be an admission that maybe it wasn’t the right pick, and I think you should be able to cut your losses and move forward when appropriate, but this has been a group at times that has been reluctant to admit some of their faults or reluctant to move on from things in a timely manner.

“I do wonder if there’s a trade element to this of they think we’ll have some value close to the trade deadline. That would be the only other (explanation).”

If the Lakers are hanging on to James in hopes that he’ll increase his trade value, we don’t want to be the ones who break the bad news.

While James has talent and has previously shown that he belongs on an NBA roster, he hasn’t produced much this season to make any team believe in his long-term potential. James has appeared in just seven games this season, averaging 1.1 points and 2.7 minutes per game.

Could L.A. Look to Move James Before Deadline?

James might have changed teams’ perspective of him due to his lackluster play this season. Before the year started, Heavy NBA insider Sean Deveney reported that there was some trade interest in James around the Association.

“Other teams have taken notice of James, too, though,” Deveney reported. “The Lakers will need to drop one player from the roster, and the presumption — rightly — is that it’s likely to be Dalton Knecht. But don’t rule out a Bronny James trade, not because the Lakers are seeking to dump him but because he could bring in draft assets — even a second rounder or two, which is what James would bring.”

It is highly debatable if the Lakers could fetch a second rounder pick — let alone two — in exchange for James.

The Lakers, who selected James with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, could hang on James until the offseason, when they can choose whether to pick up or refuse the guard’s team-option for the 2027-28 season.