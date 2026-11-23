It is the kind of thing that could, theoretically, happen anywhere. But forward Sandro Mamukelashvili’s recent slump-busting workout in the wee hours of the morning at the team’s practice facility, following his 1-for-10 shooting performance against the Jazz last week has a distinctively Lakers feel to it. That’s because Mamukelashvili said he went straight to the practice court after extending his slump–4-for-26 in a three-game span–and brought along his good friend, 67-year-old iconic rap artist Flavor Flav. You know, for rebounding.

And all the while, as he was trying to shoot his way out of his frustrating downturn, Mamukelashvili was looking at Kobe Bryant’s number, always lit up at the facility, and thinking that Bryant likely did the same thing during his slumps. In a number of posts that made their way around social media on Monday, Mamu casually rattled off a story that included Flav and Bryant and coach JJ Redick, among others. A lkaers classic, for sure.

Sandro Mamukelashvili Gets Rebounding Help

Speaking to Lakers reporters, Mamukelashvili said that the seriousness of his determination to bust his slump was so obvious that even Flav remained quiet:

“It’s like your space. Here, you can do whatever. It was so funny because Flav was with me, so, he is always so loud. But he saw how intense I was when I came here and so he was like (softly) ‘Yeah, boy…’ It was cool actually, he was out there trying to rebound. So, shoutout to him for coming to the gym. It was cool.“

Lakers Know Slumps

And he had a Lakers icon on his mind as he went through the early morning workout:

“Being in this organization, I had a bad shooting night the other day, so I came here right after the game in my shorts, everything, I was like, man, I am going to go shoot. At night, it was like, you know how Kobe’s thing is always lit? It was like damn, probably Kobe went through so many slumps. All these people go through slumps. JJ was like, ‘I go through slumps’ … he had bad games, right? Thinking about, coach would probably say, if I went 1-for-8 or 1-for-10, he would say, ‘Just keep shooting.’

“That’s what he would say. It’s cool, being in this facility, preaching about my own mentality, all this type of stuff, it helps you even more. Your effort is there, your belief in yourself, you work on your shot. At the end of the day, you control what you can.”

The good news at the end of it all: Mamukelashvili had nine points on 4-for-8 shooting on Friday against the Kings, though he is still in an 0-for-14 slide on 3-pointers.