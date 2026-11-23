The Los Angeles Lakers were rumored to be in the trade market for a new backup center since the start of the season, but after recent comments made by general manager Rob Pelinka and a new report from NBA insider Marc Stein, it’s now all but confirmed that the Purple and Gold will make a move ahead of the February trade deadline.

With that, one player on the Lakers shouldn’t feel safe about his roster spot, and that’s third-year guard Bronny James.

That’s not to say James is the only player in Los Angeles likely set to hit the chopping block, as Kevon Looney and Jaden Hardy have also consistently been mentioned as two names on the outside of the rotation. However, with LeBron James‘ son averaging only 1.1 points in just 19 minutes on the season so far, there’s a solid chance his time in Southern California is coming to a close as the Lakers are now publicly looking to make a trade to upgrade the roster.

Lakers Trade Plans Revealed

Before getting into how James relates to the Lakers’ trade plans, it’s important to note that the team is now reportedly ready to make a move to likely upgrade the backup center position.

Speaking to Spectrum SportsNet over the weekend, Pelinka said that Los Angeles is ready to be active ahead of the trade deadline to make some roster moves.

“We’ll be active at the trade deadline to shore up things that we see,” he said. “We think this team has a real chance to make a run, so we want to give the group as much talent as we can. Don’t want to get too far over our skis with a hot start, because you don’t want to get big-headed, but clearly, the way it’s gone so far, it’s been great.”

While there was previously a lot of smoke about the Lakers’ trade plans, Pelinka all but confirmed the franchise is looking to capitalize on its strong start to the year by cementing themselves as title contenders.

Stein confirmed that in his latest report.

“The Lakers have been actively searching for another center to play behind (Walker) Kessler, and general manager Rob Pelinka has all but promised that a move is forthcoming to address that need,” he wrote.

Recent Lakers trade rumors have indicated the same, but with so many other teams also looking for backup centers, Los Angeles might need to overpay to fill the current hole in the lineup.

Bronny James Gets Bad News Off Latest Report

News of the Lakers ready to explore trades doesn’t bode well for the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

There are a ton of backup center options available, but while the Lakers have limited trade assets to move for one of those players, that’s where James gets involved. He clearly doesn’t have a ton of value by himself, but if Los Angeles is serious about upgrading the roster, there’s a good chance the team uses him in a deal, putting an end to his tenure in the Purple and Gold.

Regarding several of the expected trade targets for the Lakers, like Jericho Sims of the Milwaukee Bucks, as well as Yves Missi and Karlo Matkovic of the New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles doesn’t have a lot of young players and might need to overpay to add one of them.

As CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn said after the Lakers kept James over Dalton Knecht for the team’s final roster spot this season, the former could hold higher value, especially for a team like the Bucks or Pelicans in a small market that could better take advantage of having the son of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on the roster.

If I were the Lakers, I'd be trying to trade Bronny right now to some owner who wants to sell some jerseys. I'd rather keep Knecht on the books as possible trade salary than cut him and deal with dead money. The Lakers don't really need the James brand like other teams do. https://t.co/VFf6p5EA15 — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) October 17, 2026

“If I were the Lakers, I’d be trying to trade Bronny right now to some owner who wants to sell some jerseys. I’d rather keep Knecht on the books as possible trade salary than cut him and deal with dead money. The Lakers don’t really need the James brand like other teams do,” he wrote in a post on X.

James doesn’t have a ton of value for Los Angeles. That’s been made very clear this season.

However, if the Lakers are serious about a trade to upgrade the roster, if another team is interested, it’s hard not to see James being involved. Imagine what he would do for the attention of a team like the Bucks or Pelicans. He would turn them into one of the most covered franchises in the league, even if he is barely on the court.

He isn’t getting playing time and doesn’t contribute much to the highest-valued team in the NBA, but for a city like Milwaukee, New Orleans, or several other locations around the league, as Quinn said, James as a brand carries a ton of weight.

In the traditional sense, the Lakers are limited in trade assets, draft picks, and movable players. They could make a massive trade involving someone higher up on the salary cap, but if it’s to add a backup center making less than $10 million a year, adding James to a trade package could get them over the hump in negotiations.

There’s been a ton of reporting about James already on the chopping block in Los Angeles, and now that it’s confirmed the Lakers are ready to make a trade, the 22-year-old shouldn’t feel safe as it relates to his spot on the roster.

Things were already going badly for James this season, but if the Lakers are ready to make a move, that all but seals his fate. Even if another team doesn’t want to add him, the Lakers could still waive James for an available free agent.

Los Angeles looks like a title contender this season, but for that to be true, they need everyone on the roster to at least have the potential to contribute. That hasn’t been the case this year, but if the front office could package James and other assets for a big man upgrade, it’s hard not to see Pelinka and the other decision-makers fully on board.

For James, the clock is ticking. He hasn’t proved much this season, and right now, he could be playing for his future in Los Angeles. If the Lakers are serious about getting a trade done, it’s bad news for LeBron’s son, as he might be more valuable to another team than to his current one, meaning that if a deal is in the works, it’s going to be him on the chopping block.