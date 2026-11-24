The Los Angeles Lakers exacted revenge Monday night, defeating the Utah Jazz in Crypto.com Arena five days after the Jazz stormed into L.A. and secured a 12-point victory.

Last night’s win pushed the Lakers to 15-3 on the season, tying them with the defending Western Conference champion San Antonio Spurs for the top record in the NBA.

Despite the Lakers missing star guard Austin Reaves for the fifth game in a row, the team took care of business against Utah and improved its record to 4-1 since Reaves went down with injury against the Milwaukee Bucks 13 days ago.

Lakers Have Good News Pouring in After Jazz Win, Ahead of Spurs Showdown

First and foremost, the Lakers are anticipating Reaves’ return Friday, just in time for an early-season marquee matchup with the Spurs, who will represent L.A.’s toughest test of the season so far. Before Monday’s tip-off, Lakers head coach JJ Redick provided an update on Reaves that has fans excited for their team’s post-Thanksgiving battle against the Spurs.

“JJ Redick says the Lakers are optimistic for Austin Reaves when it comes to him being ready to play Friday in San Antonio,” wrote The Athletic’s Dan Woike in an X post.

While the Lakers have had their offensive struggles without Reaves, and that includes some recent subpar play by superstar point guard Luka Doncic, they have ramped things up defensively, which is welcoming news. L.A. will enter the next game against the Spurs playing some of its best defensive basketball of the season, according to Lakers journalist Jovan Buha.

“They’ve been getting by with their defense; they’re seventh in defense over that stretch,” Buha said of the Lakers’ defensive output over the last five games. “L.A has found some things defensively with some zones that JJ has thrown out, both 2-3 and 3-2 and also the zone presses with the 2-2-1 zone press. They’ve been forcing a ton of turnovers, and L.A. has found a pitch against lesser teams that is reliable regardless of if they’re making shots or not, which has been a big problem with Reaves out of the lineup.”

If Reaves returns Friday and is back to full strength, that should solve a lot of L.A.’s recent offensive issues. And if the Lakers continue their strong defense against the Spurs, they will give themselves a good shot of taking Round 1 against the defending West champs and make a resounding early-season statement.

L.A. Set to Face First Major Test

The Lakers are 15-3, putting them at the top of the Association, but they have caught some outside criticism for their perceived weak schedule. While L.A. has had ample opportunity to beat up on the cupcakes of the sport, San Antonio has had a similar strength of schedule.

But entering Friday’s game, none of that matters for either team. The Lakers will come into Frost Bank Center with a 15-3 record, and the Spurs could have the most wins of any team in the NBA if they take down the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday night.

It will be a matchup of the two top teams in the West and the first head-to-head of the year between Doncic and Victor Wembanyama, the top two early frontrunners for the NBA MVP award.