The Los Angeles Lakers made a litany of moves over the summer after LeBron James, who spent eight years with the franchise, informed the team he was headed elsewhere.

The Lakers responded immediately — not to James but to the world, showing that they were fully prepared to tackle the post-James era and build a championship-contender roster around superstar point guard Luka Doncic.

One of the many moves — which was also somewhat controversial at the time — that the Lakers made was to ship center Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards, leaving L.A. with no one to back up newly-acquired star Walker Kessler.

Lakers ‘Sold High’ on Ayton in a Move That Continues to Look Better By the Day

At the time, moving Ayton appeared somewhat head-scratching. While no one was campaigning for Ayton, the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, to maintain his starting spot on the team, especially not after Kessler landed in L.A., some felt he could be a serviceable back up option. Instead, general manager Rob Pelinka and co. were moved by the two second round picks the big man-needy Wizards were putting on the table and took the bite. As Lake Show Life’s Syvatoslav Rovenchuk put it, the Lakers ended up making the right decision.

“Trading away Deandre Ayton for Jaden Hardy and two second-round picks left the Los Angeles Lakers without a true backup center,” Rovenchuk wrote. “His ability to execute that role with the Washington Wizards brings comfort in Rob Pelinka’s decision. The Lakers president sold high on last year’s starting center. The Wizards have been losing their minutes with Ayton in the middle. That has resulted in his playing time with Washington shrinking even more since the last time we looked over in his direction. During that last check-in on Nov. 13, the former Laker was averaging 14.1 minutes per game. That number is now down to 12.6 this season.”

No one expected Ayton, who averaged 12.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game last season, to change life in Washington, but few envisioned him being a total non-factor. Ayton has not fared well thus far with the Wizards, which is a red flag for a player who could be soon looking for a fifth team in his nine-year career.

L.A. Had Reason(s) to Move Ayton

Was it the picks that the Wizards were offering that caught Pelinka by surprise, or were the Lakers already decided on moving Ayton?

Statistically, Ayton wasn’t amazing last season … but he wasn’t terrible, either. Yes, he often fumbled entry passes in the lane. And sure, he would forget to box out and even let guards pull down rebounds over him, but he was at least playable, which cannot be said about L.A.’s current back up big man Kevon Looney.

According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, the Lakers felt Ayton was a bit too much to handle at times.

“This is going to sound like a knock on Ayton, and I don’t mean for that to be the case. But managing him and his personality, keeping him focused and content and trying to get him to mold his game into the role the Lakers needed took a lot of time and energy,” Woike wrote in a recent Reddit Q&A. “I think the team would’ve moved forward with him as the backup after they got the Kessler deal done (not a guarantee at the start of the summer), but a chance to pick up some picks was too good to pass up, even if it (was) downgrading backup C.”

On the topic of big men, the Lakers, according to Woike, are exploring the market for a potential trade. No, they probably won’t bring back Ayton, and neither should they. L.A. has a first round pick swap and three second rounders at its disposal.

While it is somewhat ironic that the Lakers need a backup center months after trading a player who could have been one, there doesn’t seem to be a shortage of options they could pursue.