The Los Angeles Lakers will go at least one more game without the injured Austin Reaves, and JJ Redick is not taking the star for granted. Most NBA fans would view the Lakers remaining in a top spot without Reaves as a success. However, Redick is not lying to himself and sees noteworthy offensive issues while missing the second-best player on the team.

The following comments from Redick provided further insight on his struggles without Reaves:

“The stat that stands out the most is like first 12 games, we were the No. 1 half-court offense. Austin was on the court for 70% of those possessions. In the last seven games, we’ve not been a good half-court offense. Austin’s been on the court for 9% of those possessions. So who would have thought that not having an elite offensive player, All-Star-level player, would hurt your offense?” Redick shared. “That’s crazy to me. It’s crazy. So, we’re going to be fine.”

The Lakers’ halfcourt offense has fallen from the best in the league to below average without Reaves. Luka Doncic can only do so much without a second star to both play minutes when he’s on the bench and give him help when double teamed.

How The Lakers Survived Tough Injury

The Lakers have clearly dropped in overall production, but they have benefited from a relatively easy schedule. Wins against the bottom tier Sacramento Kings and Charlotte Hornets saw the Lakers barely holding on, including one of those games requiring a huge comeback and overtime.

The Utah Jazz even scored a shocking win over the Lakers, but it was the one Lakers’ loss without Reaves. Redick finds a way to keep winning by just outplaying lesser competition and taking advantage of arguably the easiest schedule in the league so far.

Lakers fans should be ecstatic that the team often beats weaker competition since that’s a huge must for title contenders. Quentin Grimes has also stepped up big time in Reaves’ absence by putting up impressive scoring numbers with more minutes. The Lakers look like winners, but they will need Reaves to continue getting victories against tougher competition.

Austin Reaves Returning At Perfect Time

Multiple reports have indicated that the Lakers are expecting to get Reaves back on Friday for their NBA Cup game against the San Antonio Spurs. NBA fans will be tuned in to see the two teams with the best Western Conference records facing off with higher stakes.

Reaves will be needed for that game and the next few against tougher teams. The Lakers face the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets after San Antonio to show the schedule starting to get tougher. Reaves was likely ruled out of Monday’s game vs Utah to get more rest before his return at week’s end.

Doncic reportedly warned Reaves to be cautious about this injury since he worsened it by playing through the pain for the Dallas Mavericks. Redick is not letting success hide the fact that the Lakers’ offense needs Reaves on the court. The Lakers thankfully should expect Reaves back to get back to their ideal form.