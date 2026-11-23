The Utah Jazz travels to Crypto.com Arena to take on the Los Angeles Lakers in a rematch of last Wednesday’s game.

The Jazz stormed into Los Angeles and handed the Lakers just their third loss of the season, snapping L.A.’s nine-game winning streak.

Although the Jazz won convincingly, the Lakers were without star guard Austin Reaves, who has been sidelined since the Lakers’ win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 11. While L.A. has gone 3-1 since Reaves went down with injury, with their lone loss coming against the Jazz, they have shown to be several notches more vulnerable without their second-leading scorer in the lineup.

Lakers Get Favorable Injury News Before Taking on Jazz

Reaves remains out for the Lakers, who will be without the 28-year-old star for the fifth game in a row in Monday’s contest against the Jazz. The positive news is that Utah will enter tonight’s game extremely hobbled. According to the team’s official injury report released Sunday evening, the Jazz do battle without Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jusuf Nurkic and former Lakers big man Jaxson Hayes, leaving the team without the majority of its frontcourt rotation.

That is welcome news for star center Walker Kessler, who will take on his former team for the second time in less than a week after a subpar performance in last Wednesday’s game. With Kessler having to shoulder the majority of the load for L.A.’s frontcourt, he can relax knowing the Jazz doesn’t have a comparable big man to guard him.

Meanwhile, Monday’s game could be the last before Reaves returns to the lineup. Over the weekend, Lakers head coach JJ Redick said that he hopes to see Reaves back in action within the next game or two. With Reaves already ruled out for tonight, the attention shifts to Friday, when the Lakers arrive in San Antonio to take on the defending Western Conference champion Spurs in an early-season marquee contest.

The Lakers will most definitely need Reaves back to challenge the Spurs, who continue to roll despite stars Dylan Harper and Tobias Harris sidelined with injuries.

For now, the Lakers aim to pick up their 15th win of the season before pointing their plane to the Lone Star State.