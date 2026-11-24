The Los Angeles Lakers revealed the starting lineup for Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz. Early NBA Coach of the Year contender JJ Redick made one noteworthy change of adding Jake LaRavia back into the starting lineup. The Lakers will not have Austin Reaves available for at least one more game to see every player holding greater importance.

Redick revealed the following starting lineup minutes before pre-game shootaround:

Reaves is the only players missing the game to have the rest of the roster active for various options. Redick decided to move Ziaire Williams back to the bench after he started the last two games for the Lakers by replacing LaRavia in the lineup. Both forwards are considered interchangeable with the starting spot based on opposing team matchups.

Quentin Grimes remains in the lineup thanks to his great play in the games without Reaves. The Lakers have needed the extra help from other players stepping up to take pressure off Doncic. Grimes has been the biggest help since he can start at guard in place of Reaves and play a similar role as an impressive all-around scorer.

Why JJ Redick Made Big Lakers Lineup Change

The Lakers played the Jazz just last week and suffered a shocking loss at home. Keyonte George went off to help the Jazz get past injuries to Jaren Jackson and Lauri Markkanen as one of the worst overall teams in the league.

However, one noteworthy story from that game was LaRavia coming off the bench but earning more trust from Redick. Williams had a terrible +/- of –23 to get benched after just 18 minutes. The starting role did not give Ziaire enough leeway to get away from his poor performance in an embarrassing loss.

LaRavia came off the bench and played 30 minutes since Redick trusted him more against the Jazz forwards. The –3 was the best +/- for any regular Lakers rotation player that night. Sandro Mamukelashvili also had one of his worst games of the season to limit the forward depth. Redick is getting ahead of this issue tonight by starting LaRavia to avoid falling behind again.