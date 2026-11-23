The Los Angeles Lakers will have their work cut out for them as they explore potential additions ahead of the trade deadline. There are some obvious roster spots that need filling or reinforcements but there isn’t a goldmine to tackle most of it.

One position that has been highly speculated is a backup for Walker Kessler. However, the Lakers will want a reliable option not just a player for bench minutes.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, there may be a way to go about getting a high-impact big man addition.

“With L.A. working the NBA trade market in search of, presumably, a backup center and maybe rebounding wings, it has so far found that teams ‘are not willing to bite’ on the future second-round picks at its disposal, per Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney,” Buckley wrote. “First-round rookie swingman Cameron Carr, though, ‘would have value’ if the Lakers dangled him for frontcourt reinforcements, one executive told Deveney.”

Carr is currently averaging 5.3 minutes per game and looking at the current rotation, there isn’t a realistic guarantee of that number jumping up — unless a serious injury wave hits.

Lakers Urged to Consider Moving Rookie to Get Backup Center

The Lakers traded one spot early in the 2026 NBA draft to get Carr from the New York Knicks. He came as the No. 24 pick and there were speculations that he should have come earlier given his impressive final college season for Baylor. He impressed in preseason and there was praise from head coach JJ Redick and franchise executive Rob Pelinka.

However, one month or so into the season, Carr has played only seven games with garbage minutes and has already been assigned to the G League.

The Lakers front office led by Pelinka had one goal in mind at the start of the offseason which is to compete. They brought in Kessler as one of the major additions but failed to find a reliable backup. Veteran Kevon Looney has been moved deeper in the rotation which leaves a void that needs filling.

“Since Carr can’t directly help those issues — he’s not even a rotation regular yet — the Lakers might have to sacrifice him for someone who can,” Buckley wrote. “It would be painful, sure, since no one else on the roster can match his blend of youth and upside. It would be shortsighted, too, since L.A. would likely be dealing him before he logged enough minutes to drive up his trade value.

“It could also be absolutely justified if it proves the most viable path toward the center depth and rebounding presence this group so clearly needs.”

Carr will be worth something valuable given his upside but the Lakers may face questions over investing or losing said upside.

Lakers Could Face Dilemma with Carr

Bringing up a trade for a rookie looks like a bitter pill to swallow but oftentimes in the league, teams willing to contend face roster tough situations. With Carr, there was a lot of promise and faith shown by the franchise in him before the season started.

“It’s almost all excitement in front of the 22-year-old. But how far into the future are the Purple and Gold planning right now?” Because it certainly feels like the franchise’s present should trump all else…,” Buckley wrote. “The Lakers, for their part, sound ready and willing to pump resources into putting the best possible roster around Luka Doncic.”

The faith in Carr is not dead yet but at the moment, he is not looking like a piece the Lakers may need. His low minutes don’t help his development and surely don’t help the team in most cases.