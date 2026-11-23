The Los Angeles Lakers are 14-3, but their impressive start hasn’t silenced questions about Rob Pelinka’s offseason decisions.

Sandro Mamukelashvili arrived as a versatile replacement for Rui Hachimura, offering perimeter shooting and the ability to play power forward or center.

Seventeen games later, Mamukelashvili’s shooting has cooled while the Lakers continue struggling defensively and on the glass.

Meanwhile, Hachimura is producing more for the rival Clippers.

The contrast becomes more intriguing considering the Lakers wanted to retain him.

Lakers Wanted Rui Hachimura Before $52 Million Commitment

In October, Khobi Price of the California Post reported that Los Angeles expressed interest in keeping Hachimura, who also hoped to return.

However, the Lakers’ roster overhaul required them to relinquish several free-agent cap holds, including Hachimura’s, to create spending room.

Mamukelashvili subsequently received a four-year, $52 million contract with a player option in the final season.

Hachimura signed with the Clippers for two years and $28 million, including a second-year team option.

The annual difference was only $1 million.

“Of course I was trying to get the extension from [the Lakers],” Hachimura told Price in October.

Asked what led to his departure, Hachimura replied, “It wasn’t me. It was them.”

He acknowledged he didn’t know the negotiations’ details or whether Los Angeles formally offered another contract.

Rui Hachimura’s Defense Adds Another Layer to Lakers’ Decision

Through 13 games, Hachimura is averaging 14.0 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 40.8% from three.

Mamukelashvili has averaged 9.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while connecting on 32.3% of his 3-point attempts.

His recent struggles included a 0-for-9 stretch from deep across three games.

But the comparison extends beyond offense.

Hachimura previously earned significant defensive assignments against Nikola Jokic, including the Lakers’ February 2025 victory in Denver.

Redick praised his physicality after Los Angeles held Jokic to 12 points on 2-of-7 shooting.

“I thought Rui was outstanding,” Redick said afterward. “He was a warrior tonight.”

Hachimura also defended Jokic during the 2023 Western Conference Finals, allowing Anthony Davis to provide help behind him.

Those assignments demonstrated his usefulness against physical centers, although they didn’t establish him as a full-time defensive anchor.

Mamukelashvili offers more natural backup-center experience and frontcourt playmaking.

However, his defensive limitations were exposed during Toronto’s 2026 playoff run, when opponents targeted him on switches and his playing time declined.

Neither player offers dependable rim protection against elite centers such as Victor Wembanyama.

Hachimura, however, has demonstrated that he can handle selected defensive assignments against Jokic within a coordinated scheme.

Lakers’ Rebounding Problems Complicate Offseason Decision

Los Angeles is allowing opponents to collect 13.2 offensive rebounds per game, making its frontcourt struggles particularly concerning.

Hachimura’s improvement to 6.2 rebounds per game with the Clippers provides another contrast with Mamukelashvili’s 4.4.

Still, Hachimura averaged only 3.3 rebounds during his final Lakers season, so his current production doesn’t guarantee he would have solved those problems.

Mamukelashvili’s defense also attracted attention following a viral video of Luka Doncic expressing frustration during Friday’s victory over Sacramento.

Some interpreted the tirade as criticism directed at Mamukelashvili, although Redick never confirmed that interpretation.

The Lakers coach instead defended Doncic’s leadership while acknowledging the team’s defensive frustration.

Mamukelashvili has provided encouraging performances, including consecutive 23-point outings, and his positional flexibility remains valuable.

But Hachimura’s shooting, improved rebounding and experience defending elite big men raise legitimate questions about what Los Angeles sacrificed.

The Lakers wanted him back. He wanted to stay.

Instead, they committed $52 million to a different forward.

Their 14-3 record suggests the offseason overhaul is working. Whether they retained the better frontcourt option for the playoffs is another question.