A blockbuster new Los Angeles Lakers trade idea doing the rounds would clearly elevate JJ Redick’s team to legitimate championship contender status.

As part of the proposed trade, the Lakers would acquire veteran stretch-five Naz Reid alongside Karlo Matkovic — whom Luka Doncic reportedly urged his front office to pursue ahead of the 2026–27 season. In return, Los Angeles would send out a sizable package featuring Jarred Vanderbilt, Bronny James, Jaden Hardy and the two second-round picks acquired from the Washington Wizards in the Deandre Ayton deal.

Blockbuster Lakers Trade Idea

Lakers would receive: Naz Reid, Karlo Matkovic

Hornets would receive: Dejounte Murray, Jarred Vanderbilt, Bronny James, Yves Missi, 2031 second-round pick (via WAS), 2032 second-round pick (via WAS)

Pelicans would receive: Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale, Jaden Hardy, 2028 second-round pick (via HOU)

Post-trade, the Lakers will remain $3.2M below the first apron of the luxury tax.

Why the Lakers Do It

The incoming two pieces will instantly help the Lakers fill their massive frontcourt void.

A proven playoff performer, Reid is averaging career highs of 17.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 made threes through his first 15 games. Thriving in his first stint as a full-time starter, he is also hoisting up a career-high 17.0 shots per night. While he’s currently shooting an uncharacteristically low 39% from the field, that figure should spike alongside playmakers like Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, who will generate plenty of open looks. At 27, Reid also fits cleanly into the Lakers’ youth-oriented timeline.

Matkovic is another player who could thrive alongside Doncic, whose offensive gravity guarantees plenty of open looks. The Croatian big man was earmarked as a Lakers trade target at the start of the season, though the New Orleans Pelicans had no interest in moving him. At the time, Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney reported that Doncic “would absolutely love” for the Lakers to land his former Slovenian national team teammate.

Lakers ‘Actively’ Seek Big Man

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday that the Lakers’ top priority before the Feb. 11 trade deadline is acquiring a backup for Walker Kessler. Both Reid and Matkovic, however, could play alongside Kessler to space the floor.

“Lakers have been actively searching for another center to play behind Walker Kessler and general manager Rob Pelinka has all but promised that a move is forthcoming to address that need,” Stein wrote in Sunday’s “Stein Line” newsletter.

“…but have just three tradeable second-round picks available to sweeten any offers,” Stein added.

The need for a backup big has grown urgent with Kevon Looney completely out of JJ Redick’s rotation. The veteran NBA champion has appeared in just seven games for the Lakers, averaging 7.3 minutes per contest. Redick has deployed Sandro Mamukelashvili as the backup center, a move that has hurt the Lakers defensively — they allow nearly 6.0 more points per 100 possessions when Kessler is off the floor.