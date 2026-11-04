Los Angeles Lakers Announce Injury Report vs. Sacramento Kings (Nov. 4)

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center.

The Lakers are back on the road after a flawless two-game homestand against the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat.

They will look to extend their winning streak to three and play spoiler versus a Kings team fresh off their first win of the season.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report vs. Sacramento Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report on Tuesday during Election Day. They have two players on the injury report: Walker Kessler and Adou Thiero.

Kessler is listed as available, but he will be wearing a splint on his left finger. He suffered the injury in training camp, though it hasn’t affected his production on the court.

In eight games this season, Kessler is averaging 14.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.5 blocks on 71.4 percent shooting. He has also been brilliant as a defender, but the Lakers still need to improve defensively as a team.

On the other hand, Thiero remains out because of left knee injury management. He experienced swelling in his left knee in the preseason, and he has been ruled out ever since.

The Lakers have not announced a clear timetable for Thiero’s return. It’s understandable why they are being cautious with the young forward. He underwent surgery on his left knee prior to the start of his rookie season.

Lakers vs. Kings Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers are facing the Sacramento Kings for the first time this season. They have dominated the Kings in their last eight matchups, dating back to October 26, 2014.

The Lakers are 7-1 against the Kings in that span, with Sacramento’s lone win being on January 12, 2026, last season.

It will also be the 458th matchup between the Lakers and Kings in NBA history.

The Lakers have a huge lead in the all-time head-to-head, with a record of 288-169.

The player to watch for the Lakers is none other than Luka Doncic, who is leading the league in scoring at 38.3 points per game. He has been an unstoppable force on offense and has four 40-point games this season already.

Meanwhile, Darius Acuff Jr. likely tries to outshoot Doncic. Acuff has been given the reins in Sacramento. He is averaging 26.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists on 40.6 percent shooting and 23.6 attempts per game.